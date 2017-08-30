The Cobourg Lawn Bowling Club’s novice tournament, sponsored by Pharmacy 101, took place on Thursday, Aug. 24 and many of the club’s new bowlers were experiencing tournament play for the first time.

However, it was not just the new members competing as a novice in lawn bowling is anyone who has played five years or less and this includes junior players.

There was a sub-plot to the tournament in that four of the competitors were due to play in the District 14 novice playdowns two days later. Carl Ferguson and Mike Place would be teammates in the playdowns, but were in opposition in the first round of the tournament. Steve Haslam and Bill Bickle would also be teammates in the playdowns and were fortunate enough to be paired together in this tournament - an ideal chance to tune up for the playdowns. They took full advantage of the opportunity and had a perfect day with three wins to claim the trophy.

The only serious threat to Haslam and Bickle came from Baylee van Steijn’s team who played against Haslam’s in the final game. Van Steijn went into the final game with two wins and a higher points total than Haslam. Although her team lost that game her total of 35 points was enough to give the team second place.

The full result was: winners – Steve Haslam and Bill Bickle, three wins 33 points; second – Baylee van Steijn, Patricia Stender and Linda Syrota, two wins 35 points.

When it came to the District 14 playdowns in Bobcaygeon on Saturday, Aug. 27, Haslam and Bickle were not so fortunate. In a four-game round-robin they finished 0-4 but that did not reflect their play. In three of those four games they lost by only one or two points. If there were prizes for near misses they would have had a field day. Ferguson and Place finished 2-2 so neither of the teams qualified for the provincial championships. However, this was their first attempt at this level and the experience will serve them well for next year.

…

Also on Aug. 27, there was further action in Cobourg with the juniors taking centre stage as the club hosted the annual open junior tournament sponsored by MVP Sports.

Thirty five juniors competed with strong contingents visiting from Lindsay, Peterborough, Chesley and Oshawa. Competitors were split into two groups – the most experienced in Group A and the remainder in Group B. This was a singles tournament and each player played 3 games of 10 ends with a points scoring system where 10 points were at stake in each end. The total points after three games determined the standings. The Lindsay club took the top places in both groups. Riley Finn won group A with 120 points and Kaitlyn Moore won group B, also with 120 points.

The full result was: Group A – Winner - Riley Finn (Lindsay) 120 points; second –Daleigha Stanyer (Chesley) 106 points; joint third – Ben van Steijn (Cobourg ) and Jake Masterson with 99 points. Group B – Winner – Kaitlyn Moore (Lindsay) 120 points; second – Audrey Lauzon (Oshawa) 117 points; third –Hailey Pagett (Oshawa) 111 points.

…

The winner of the club jitney on Aug. 22 was the team of Baylee van Steijn, Marlene Randall and Bev Sydenham.

…

For more information about lawn bowling in Cobourg, visit the club’s website at www.cobourglawnbowlingclub.weebly.com.