Friends of Fiddler’s Green have special pedigree

A band with a special pedigree will be performing at The Loft in Cobourg Sept. 8.

Friends of Fiddler’s Green boasts an actual association with the legendary Fiddler’s Green folk club that started in Toronto in 1970, and Friends member Laurence Stevenson of Brighton recently shared the story in an interview.

It all began when Tam Kearney and Jim Strickland came over from Scotland, Stevenson said.

“They had been part of the Glasgow folk-club scene, and they wanted to do that over here.”

They noticed the old abandoned YMCA building at Yonge and Eglinton, and tried to rent it. It turned out the building was condemned, so they got to use it free.

“They established a coffee house, and all sorts of amazing performers came through. But they needed opening acts to warm up. Gradually, slowly, a house band accumulated, Friends of Fiddler’s Green.”

Kearney died four years ago, and Strickland left when his wife grew ill — but he still is active with an offshoot group, the Green Fiddlers Morris dancers.

“He comes from the east coast of Scotland, so he has a thick accent and sings impenetrable Scottish songs with them. His signature move is to crowd-surf,” Stevenson said.

The Friends are all too big for that kind of thing to take place at The Loft, but they’re looking forward to the chance to perform.

There are six members now — four singers, three song writers and a brilliant joke teller and even two electron microscopists among them. Stevenson is one of the new kids, having joined in 1976.

“Over the past four decades, we have been pretty much a fixture in summer folk, certainly in the ‘70s and ‘80s.”

Stevenson came to Brighton as a retired producer for CBC Radio, and the others are scattered far and wide. Members also live in Toronto, Ottawa, Paris (Ont.) and one is in England.

“We mainly get together for a three-day weekend in September, though we were together last weekend in Owen Sound. We pretty well perform anywhere anyone will accept us.”

Their pedigree includes being the band that motivated the late Stan Rogers to write his Canadian folk-music staple Barrett’s Privateers and once having a member (the late David Parry) who is the father of Arcade Fire member Richard Reed Parry.

The Friends were recipients of the 2003 Estelle Klein Award, given by the Ontario Council of Folk Festivals for service to folk music in Ontario.

“The Friends are the core band for all of us but we all have other musical activities. Solo careers and other bands and other activities we are involved in,” Stevenson said. For example, he plays fiddle for local Celtic band Madman’s Window.

Each has accomplishments of his own to boast, like

Founding member Grit Laskin — one of the foremost lutiers, according to Stevenson.

“He builds guitars for his day job. He just brought out a book. Grand Complications, of his inlay designs and it’s a work of art on its own.”

Also, in 1997, he received Canada’s prestigious Saidye Bronfman Award For Excellence, the first and only instrument maker to be so honoured. He has also received the Estelle Klein Award from the Ontario Council of Folk Festivals and, most recently, the Order of Canada for services to Canada’s folk music community.

Alistair Brown may be back in the UK, but he returns to Canada regularly (including to Cobourg for a show last spring). He is a former high-school teacher and artistic director for London’s Home County Folk Festival.

Jeff McClintock has a life of globe-trotting adventure to draw on for his stories and song writing (though he prefers not to discuss his stint in a Saudi Arabian jail).

Ian Robb has a following among fans of British music, and took the Best Singer – Traditional prize at the 2003 Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Ian Bell is the newest member, having replaced Ian Clark in 2006. He was until recently the creative eminence behind the Port Dover Harbour Museum on Ontario’s Lake Erie coast and is a recipient of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contributions to Norfolk County culture and lore.

Then there’s the music...

See Fiddler’s Green at The Loft (upstairs at 201 Division St., Cobourg) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Tickets are $20 plus service charge at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office at Victoria Hall (55 King St. W., Cobourg, or call 905-372-2210).

cnasmith@postmedia.com