PORT HOPE -

It was a highlight of the summer for a group of youths as they floated down the Ganaraska River this past Saturday.

Jamie Baggaley said a group of nine youths between the ages of 8 and 12-years old who are on the autism spectrum got together with their parents and caregivers and started from near the Jocelyn Street bridge by Optimist Park.

“It’s something these kids don’t often have an opportunity to partake in because of social deficits,” Baggaley said, adding “it was a great time for everyone.”

The ending was scheduled to be by Barrett Street, but because everyone was having so much fun, they decided to venture further down the river before getting out near the library.

“Children and parents alike all wanted to keep going,” Baggaley said.

The parents started a social group about two years ago with members coming from Port Hope, Cobourg, Brighton and beyond for activities.

“These kids don’t normally take part in organized activities so we’ve developed this group in order for something to look forward to every week,” Baggaley said. “When we were floating down the river nearing the end, more than one child and more than one adult said it was the best thing they had done all summer and were looking forward to doing it again.”

Baggaley said the group is very grateful to the local Canadian Tire store in Cobourg for helping with the cost of the tubes.

The group meets weekly at YMCA Northumberland in Cobourg on Thursday evenings.

