An era in folk festivals is coming to an end this weekend in Northumberland County with the final Shelter Valley Folk Festival at the Henkel Farm east of Grafton.

While organizers have determined this is the “last one for the foreseeable future,” some of Canada’s “best folk and roots artists” have been booked, states a recent media release.

According to the festival’s web site the line up includes: “Flavia (Nascimeno), Amelia Curran, Meaghan Blanchard, Jay Aymar, William Prince, Corey Gulkin, Jon Brooks, Cecile Doo-Kingue, Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar, Dana Sipos, Siqiniup Qilauta Sunsdrum, Big Little Lions, Murder Murder...And more!”

Festival spokesperson Candace Shaw told Northumberland Today in an interview that she believes “about 20-25 artists have accepted the invitation to come celebrate our last festival with us.”

The festival release elaborates on other festival activities.

“Artistic Director, Lesley Marie Boileau, has put together an exciting line-up of performers, including Juno award winning singer-songwriters William Prince, and Amelia Curran, whose new album Watershed is receiving a lot of play, especially on the CBC, and Murder Murder, an exciting new band from Sudbury, who combine hard-driving bluegrass with traditional and original murder ballads.”

While saying there will be “surprises” at this year’s festival, organizers remain tight lipped about what these will be.

Besides the music, the mainstay of the long-running festival, the web page outlines other aspects that include: “workshops on a series of daytime stages... an Arts Village showcasing local potters, painters, photographers and one-of-a-kind crafts, quality harvest food purveyors, wellness practitioners and sustainable living experts (providing interactive displays and engaging seminars and workshops),” states the website at www.sheltervalley.com.

