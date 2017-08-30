As in the investment world, the phrase “past performance does not guarantee future results” could also apply to weekly short track stock car racing.

After claiming last year’s Thunder Car track championship at Peterborough Speedway, Howie Crowe’s strong performance during the 2017 schedule has been met with less than expected results.

Even with a new car at the team’s shop on the Alderville First Nation, the soft-spoken former boxing champion with the United States Marine Corp actually took a few weeks off during the middle stages of the year to regroup before coming back to the track a few weeks ago.

Crowe says that while it was tough to be on the sidelines, he also believes it was the best move for the Crowe Boyz Racing team.

“We weren’t getting the finishes we’d been used to and other than showing our support for the other teams we’ve been helping, there wasn’t much to cheer about,” Crowe admitted. “I think I came back at the right time. The car feels great on the track and that can always translate into some strong finishes. That’s good thing, heading into Autumn Colours.”

With some impressive qualifying event finishes to fuel his adrenaline level, Crowe took the green flag in the Saturday, Aug. 26 Thunder Car main event from inside the front row. The race’s original start was short-lived, when the driver on the outside of the front row made hard contact with the retaining wall and couldn’t continue. Even with a hard-charging youngster on his tail, Crowe – one of the most experienced runners in the field – survived a late race yellow flag with just five laps remaining and held on for the win.

“It was good to finally see what this car could do and having Mark and Kyle Gordon join me in victory lane made the night even better,” Crowe said. “One win doesn’t make-up for the entire season, but it’s a start. The crew put some fresh pages into our set-up notebook and we’ll be ready for next week and the big event at the end of the year.”

Crowe’s 2017 Thunder Car season at Peterborough Speedway is sponsored by Crowe Brothers Roofing, Eagle Eye Roofing, Black Bottom Sealing and Custom Steering; with promotional and media services provided by Clarke Motorsports Communications.

BULLRING BULLET POINTS: Peterborough Speedway staff and race teams observed a moment of silence before the start of the Aug. 26 program to honour the memory of John Plunkett, who passed away earlier in the week. Mr. Plunkett was one of the original builders of what was then known as Westgate Speedway…Sean Kennedy – a former track champion at Capital City Speedway – made the tow from the Nation’s Capital for his first career Late Model start at Peterborough Speedway. The #9 4Fun team – driven by a different Sean Kennedy – shared a social media post, showing a photo of the #14 Late Model and received several ‘likes’ from friends and fans…Brandie Culfield-Medirous of Etobicoke claimed $754.50 as the winner’s share of the Millbrook Legion 50/50 draw.

Meanwhile, the Championship Clash this Saturday, Sept. 2 will determine the 2017 champions in the Battlefield Equipment Rental 4Fun, Jiffy Lube Mini Stock, Trent Lakes Complete Plumbing Renegade Truck, Thunder Car, Organics & Glass Late Model home track divisions; along with the Ontario Modifieds Racing Series, powered by Torque Builders Inc.

Pit gates will open at 1 p.m. with general admission grandstands unlocked at 3 p.m. The first Great Canadian RV green flag is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Schedule information and the latest news can always be found by logging onto www.peterboroughspeedway.com, by liking the Peterborough Speedway Facebook page or following the track on Twitter.

- Jim Clarke, Clarke Motorsports Communications