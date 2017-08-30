Currently offered to Port Hope residents through the Canadian Red Cross, the Meals On Wheels program will be offered in that municipality by Community Care Northumberland as of Sept. 1.

This move — the result of strategic organizational changes at the Red Cross in December, with the decision made to transition the Meals on Wheels program in Port Hope to another provider — means that Meals On Wheels throughout the county are provided through Community Care Northumberland.

As the funder of the program, the Central East Local Health Integration Network worked with Red Cross and Community Care on an integration plan to ensure the on-going delivery of the program to existing and future clients in Port Hope.

The Meals on Wheels program promotes health and independence by providing quality affordable meals to seniors living alone, adults with disabilities who are unable to shop for groceries or cook for themselves, and those being discharged from hospital with limited or no help available during their recovery.

In the announcement, Community Care executive director Trish Baird said her agency is excited for this new opportunity, and welcomes Red Cross volunteers to their Meals on Wheels team.

“We have a long history of delivering this program in other parts of Northumberland County, and have seen the benefits of not only providing meals but of ensuring that residents have access to all of our other programs,” Baird said.

“On behalf of the Central East LHIN, I would like to congratulate Community Care Northumberland and the Canadian Red Cross for collaborating on a voluntary integration that will ensure the ongoing delivery of this vital program to the residents of Port Hope,” Central East LHIN chief executive officer Deborah Hammons added.

“This integration supports the LHIN’s goal of advancing integrated systems of care so that local residents can live healthier at home.”