It has been quite the summer in Downtown Cobourg!

With the Busker and Art Festival, Food and Music Festival, and Sidewalk Sale, the downtown has been bustling with activity.

And it didn’t stop this past weekend. The first ever Art Walk and Battle of the Brushes happened on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Cobourg. The community went on a self-guided tour with the help of an Art Walk map which featured over 40 businesses hosting local artists work. Guests were able to stroll through the downtown to visit the art windows, galleries, and Battle of the Brushes competitors. From painters to pianists, the sights and sounds of local talents came together to celebrate creativity!

There was a live art competition in front of Victoria Hall which featured eight talented artists. Starting with a blank canvas, the competitors had only five hours to create their masterpiece. The three finalists were Adam Chapman, Jane Robertson, and Pamela Tate. The winner, Pamela Tate, took home the Grand Prize of $500 courtesy of Lighthouse Press, while Adam Chapman and Jane Robertson were gifted custom framing of their artwork by The Painted Tree. As Henri Matisse said, “Creativity takes courage,” and all the Battle of the Brushes artists displayed that quality during this event. The Cobourg DBIA is looking into creating a yearly event out of the Art Walk which brought foot traffic to downtown businesses and awareness to the artist community in Cobourg.

With the summer festival lineup coming to an end, we wanted to emphasize the event life that continues weekly in Downtown Cobourg. This week you were able to attend an MTG Draft Night at Dan’s Cards and Games, or enjoy some great Traditional Country and Texas Swing at The Oasis Bar and Grill. Thursday, Aug. 31 Green Canoe Outfitters hosts another Paddle and Pint at the Cobourg beach, with appetizers and drinks after at 92 King. Next week on Sept. 5, Artisanthropy is hosting a Moms & Tots Stitch Social which is free to attend, while on Sept. 8 The Loft Cinema presents Friends of Fiddler’s Green, a band that has one of the longest track records in Canadian Folk Music. With many more events weekly to take you through the rest of September, there is something for everyone in Downtown Cobourg!

A favourite local event is back again this year! The Downtown Cobourg Harvest Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come downtown to celebrate the beauty and bounty of fall. The streets will be filled with extended storefronts and seasonal vendors, pony rides and alpacas, a live wood carving demonstration, and lots of festive decorations! Come fall in love with Downtown Cobourg.

A heritage walking tour was recently launched in Cobourg. The immersive, self-guided app has a commercial core focused tour that contains 12 sites in downtown. While you’re downtown explore unique architecture and cultural heritage landscapes. Some of the highlighted heritage locations include Jim’s Pizza Palace, Kelly’s Homelike Inn, and the Market Building.

Visit Downtown Cobourg to get your dose of art, culture and heritage.

Paige Montgomery is the events and communications coordinator for the Cobourg Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA)