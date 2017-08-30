Album release party is Ah! fundraiser in Warkworth

WARKWORTH -

Known by its devotees as Ah!, Warkworth’s Arts and Heritage Centre will be supported by a big album-release party Sept. 8 for The John Cleats.

Held at 7:30 p.m. at the Warkworth Town Hall Centre for the Performing Arts at 40 Main St., the event will showcase The John Cleats — whose members include Stephen Rapos, Ron Masil, Jonah Allen-McLean, Olivia Rapos, Ruth Shaw and Dimitri Papaptheodorou.

The band had its debut performance in Warkworth in June at Karfest. Its name is a kind of homage to Monty Python actor John Cleese, and the album cover depicts a pair of rugby cleats covered in jewels, representing gender and orientation fluidity and ambiguity.

The band name was created by artist James Fowler, who also designed and made the cleats on the cover of the record. Photography is by Pascal Aresenau and Mark Ridout.

Their release of the same name features music about identity, gender and LGBTQ issues. The first track, for instance, is called Orlando — the Florida town where a 2016 massacre took place at a gay nightclub.

The album will be available for sale on Itunes and in Warkworth at a selected store. A copy will also be provided as pat of the $15 admission to the release party, where proceeds from tickets and the bar will support Ah!