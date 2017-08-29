Port Hope Police briefs

Graffiti along the Ganaraska River

Port Hope Police are investigating the discovery of graffiti on the wall of the Ganaraska River.

The graffiti was discovered by a member of the public who in turn notified the Municipality of Port Hope. It is a large and would have taken some time to complete, but located in a remote area south of Molson Street.

Anyone with information on who is responsible for this mischief is asked to call Port Hope Police at 905-885-8123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Theft from motor vehicle

Port Hope Police are investigating a theft from a motor vehicle in the municipality’s north end.

On Aug. 25, the complainant reported a case of wine (12 bottles) taken from her vehicle that was believed to have been left unlocked in error. Also taken was a GPS. The wine is valued at $120 and described as “Huff Estates.” The GPS is valued at approximately $100.

Police remind citizens to make sure their vehicles are locked when not in use. Further, try to avoid leaving property in a vehicle that could attract criminal activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Hope Police or Crime Stoppers.

Impaired driver arrested

A 23-year-old male was arrested early Saturday morning, Aug. 26 after a Port Hope Police officer observed him driving a Ford pickup erratically in the downtown core.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police investigated the man after stopping the vehicle he was driving on Ontario Street at Helm Street where he was observed to drive the vehicle at significant speed over the posted limit.

Police determined his state of sobriety and arrested him for care and control of a motor vehicle while his ability was impaired by alcohol. Nikita Karmanov of the East Gwillimbury area is also charged with care and control of a motor vehicle with excess blood alcohol and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. His licence was administratively suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He appears in court in September.

Bail violations

A 15-year-old young person remains in custody after being apprehended at a Port Hope address where she was ordered to remain away from.

Police commenced an investigation shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 27. The teenager was located by police hiding in the backyard. The young person, who police will not identify under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with failing to abide by the conditions of a recognizance.

Man charged with theft and threats

A 46-year-old Port Hope man was charged with theft on Aug. 27 after he was observed taking two bike tires from a bicycle that was locked in the Queen Street area.

At 11:30 p.m., police located one of the tires and issued a court appearance to the man. On Aug. 28, the man was arrested again by police after it was alleged he threatened the witness from the tire theft. He is charged with two counts of threats. Trevor Robert Denis appears in court in October.