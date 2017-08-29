New study focuses on how people make food choices

Learning more about how people make the food choices they do is part of a study by nutritionists including the local health unit’s Elsie Azevedo Perry.

Trying to rank key areas has so far been impossible, but there are five that are at the top, she said.

They are: knowledge about food and nutrition; food skills including buying and preparing food; confidence; external factors such as money to spend on food and equipment for preparing it; and then the actual decisions ultimately made.

In an interview, Perry stated that the survey “respondents almost universally stressed the importance of the interconnectedness of the attributes when seeking to positively impact food literacy behaviours.

“The qualitative responses suggest that respondents struggled with rating the impact of individual attributes on public health practice because of the interactions among them.”

Staff at the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit are taking this latest information and attempting to improve services, she stated.

“For example, a well know program conducted in schools called ‘Your the Chef’ which helps children in grades five to nine increase their vegetable and fruit intake, was assessed by one health unit using the (findings) as a framework and found that one of the gaps was not promoting and using local produce for the program.

“In order to address all five categories of food literacy there may be more than one person doing the work; for example, a staff person may be working with community partners on food security issues and advocating for income measures to help families locally to access more money so they can afford to buy health foods. ..(and) another staff person, like our Public Health Food Worker works with community partners to run food skills programming for youth and other individuals in our community.”

Asked what programs are currently in place to improve food literacy, Perry provided this list:

“Public Health Food Workers deliver practical, hands on food skills programs for youth and other individuals in our community which also addresses increasing people’s confidence and their believe to prepare and cook food;

“Food and Nutrition Knowledge is addressed in a number of ways such as providing information and resources to the media (ongoing), schools, workplaces, daycares and parents;

“For the Ecologic or External Factors such as the social determinants of health - these are being addressed in a number of ways by different staff – for example every year we cost out the Nutritious Food Basket to we use the data to advocate for more income-based solutions (e.g., Basis Income Guarantee which is being piloted in Lindsay, Improved Employment standards, increase in social assistance) so people can afford to eat and other basic needs. This year our focus will be on the working poor.

“In terms of Food and Other Systems, there is much work with community partners to promote a vibrant, sustainable food secure communities, e.g., by promoting the Northumberland Food charter and dialoguing, creating and delivering projects that support the food charter.

“At a provincial level, we are supporting the “work providing consultation to Health Canada about banning the marketing to kids; hoping to do more work on decreasing sugar, sweetened beverages for children; and also working provincially on how we can create healthier food environments in recreation settings.

“In terms of Food Decisions – we will be able to measure if people have applied their knowledge, information and skills to make healthy food choices after we develop and implement a standardized measurement tool which is currently in progress.”

But there remains a harsh reality.

“It is difficult for someone to be food literate without having proper knowledge, skills and ability,” Perry stated in a media release. “At the same time, all that nutrition knowledge and cooking ability is wasted if someone does not have enough money to buy food or lacks confidence to prepare healthy meals.”

vmacdonald@postmedia.com