The Cobourg Museum Foundation has announced a contest to promote the free app recently released.

The app introduces the Sifton-Cook Heritage Centre, with directions, contact information, pictures, and a run-down on current exhibits and coming events.

The contest features a $50 prize for the best Friendly Giant limerick.

This ties into the museum’s current exhibit, which includes a feature on Bob Homme (known to all as The Friendly Giant of children’s-TV fame) — who spent most of his retirement years happily living in Grafton.

On his page in the app, the foundation has supplied a few sample limericks. Users are invited to submit their own (and perhaps win a prize).

One word of caution though — the foundation hopes users will respect Homme’s keen sense of responsibility to his many young fans and steer clear of off-colour limericks. The Friendly Giant exhibit, which was once housed in the CBC building in Toronto, was removed by the Homme family after the characters were used in an inappropriate way.

The app is called Cobourg Museum, and it can be accessed on Apple and Android devices.

To submit a limerick go to Current Exhibits/The Friendly Giant, copy your favourite out of the limericks supplied, then add your own. Send both together to info@cobourgmuseum.ca.

There is a limit of two limericks per person that can be entered, and the deadline for submissions is Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, you are also invited to drop into the Sifton-Cook Heritage Centre (141 Orr St.) and see the Friendly Giant exhibit in person.

• • •

PORT HOPE — If you’ve been looking forward to seeing It, the Stephen King movie that had part of its footage shot in Port Hope last summer, you can make it a real occasion Sept. 11 when the Capitol Theatre hosts a special screening.

Your hosts are the Municipality of Port Hope, Port Hope United Way and Queenie’s Bakery. Port Hope and District Chamber of Commerce members are being invited to supply a door prize to be given away by random secret seat selection.

And you can get a free ticket at Queenie’s on Sept. 8 — see their Facebook page for more information.

• • •

COBOURG — Hard to believe August is nearly past and it’s time to get ready to go back to school.

Fortunately, local shoppers can boost their back-to-school budgets with a stop at Petticoat Lane Friday and Saturday for their Back To School/End Of Summer Sale.

Bargains galore are in the store, with 50% off all clothing, shoes, purses, accessories and jewelry – not just for the students but for the whole family. It’s a great way to treasure hunt, and don’t forget the super specials on summer clearance clothing.

Located at 25 Munroe St. In Cobourg (across the street from the No Frills), Petticoat Lane is run entirely by the volunteers of the Northumberland Hills Hospital Auxiliary, who offer a big thank-you to everyone who volunteers, donates and shops there. All proceeds go towards the purchase of priority medical equipment for your local hospital.

• • •

COBOURG — Addressing the pain that divorce visits upon people of all ages is the purpose of two self-help groups that begin a series of 13 weekly meetings Sept. 11 at Fellowship Baptist Church.

Divorce Care is for people of all walks of life and all faiths who are struggling to recover from the anguish of this traumatic life event. Topics they will cover include anger, depression, loneliness, financial survival, forgiveness and reconciliation. A $20 charge applies to cover the workbook that goes with the program.

DC4K (Divorce Care for Kids) is designed for children aged six to 12 as a way to help them heal from the hurt caused by the separation and divorce of their parents. Topics to be covered include anger, forgiveness, Loving My Parents and It’s Not My Fault. This course is free.

The church is located at 469 Elgin St. W. in Cobourg. Meetings run at 7 p.m. through Dec. 4, and you are welcome at any time.

For more information, call Bev Linton at 905-372-8732.

• • •

PORT HOPE — Donna Woods, sales and marketing manager at the Tower of Port Hope, recently experienced the kind of magical moment when community makes a difference.

Following their recent charity yard sale in support of Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre, Donna said she had tears in her eyes from all the contributions and commitment she witnessed that made the event such a success.

“Coming from the big city of Mississauga with such a different mentality, I am so proud to now live in a town where people really care so much about those less fortunate and for abused women,” she said in her e-mail.

It took four of their retirement suites to accommodate all the wonderful items that had been donated by Port Hope and Cobourg residents, and the sale took in more than $1,050 — a great success for their retirement residence, she said.

They had a fair bit of merchandise left over, so they had a short repeat sale the following Saturday and then boxed up a variety of jewelry, furniture, Christmas items and miscellaneous for a cancer fundraiser another group was organizing.

Cornerstone manager of community engagement Carly Cunningham was excited to hear the news from the Tower, Donna said, and she offers her thanks on behalf of Cornerstone as well.

“You have no idea how this money will help in giving abused women the hope they need, the counselling they deserve and the lodging to protect their children from further abuse, and necessary to survive,” Donna said.

“I’m mesmerized by the love our community has for others!”

This was the facility’s first time hosting such a sale, she added, but she hopes it’s the first of many and the start of a wonderful tradition.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com.