Road construction project begins in Camborne

CAMBORNE -

About a $2-million reconstruction project on almost two kilometres of Kennedy Road in Camborne was officially recognized during a ceremony attended by Hamilton Township councillors, township staff and winning tender representatives.

Behan Construction of Hamilton Township is doing the work and Greer Galloway Consulting Engineers did the engineering of the reconstruction which is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Township chief administrative officer Arthur Anderson explained that the roadway work is the biggest project undertaken in this term of council.

It involves co-ordinating with the public school located on Kennedy Road as well as the community at large and dealing with several artesian wells.

“Council is very happy to be proceeding with this very significant infrastructure project,” Mayor Mark Lovshin stated in a media release. “It has been a longstanding goal to get this work done, so to stand here... with all of Council, staff, our engineers Greer Galloway and Behan Construction, is very exciting. We look forward to a safer and more stable roadway of which the residents of the Township can be proud.”

The project provides the chance to extend the Camborne Municipal Drinking Water System infrastructure at the same time as the road reconstruction, and will have a paved boulevard as a safety feature.

