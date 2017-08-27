Port Hope Police briefs

Bail violations

A 15-year-old female youth and an 18-year-old man have been charged with breaching bail conditions by associating with each other.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Aug. 15, a Port Hope Police officer observed the two together in the Barrett Street/Ontario Street area. The officer had knowledge the two were not to associate with each other.

When they saw the police officer they both ran away. Police apprehended the female when they found her walking a little later. The man was arrested on Aug. 16 when he was located walking by police. The youth is charged with failing to comply with an officer in charge undertaking. The adult is charged with failing to comply with a condition of a recognizance.

Theft from unlocked vehicle

On Aug. 19, Port Hope Police were called to a Caroline Street residence regarding a theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant reported seeing a vehicle with the doors left open. Police tracked down the owner who reported she left the vehicle there overnight. Taken from the vehicle were a laptop computer and a stereo controller.

Police remind residents to lock vehicles when not in use in order to reduce the opportunity for a crime to be committed.

Youths charged with fraud and obstruction of police

Two young persons are charged after police commenced and investigation into a transportation fraud.

On Aug. 20, police were called to a north end residence to investigate a missing person reported from the Belleville area.

When police arrived on scene they met a taxi driver who indicated the person he brought in from Belleville did not pay for the fare. Police located the person inside the residence and when advised of being under arrest another youth began to interfere with police who were lawfully in the execution of duty.

That individual was arrested and charged with obstructing police. The other youth is charged with transportation fraud. The youths, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were later released with court dates in September.

Man arrested for alleged assault

A 40-year-old man is facing assault charges after a police investigation was conducted into allegations of abuse.

The investigation was focused on incidents that occurred over several months. The man is alleged to have assaulted and sexually assaulted the victim described as his girlfriend whom he met on an online dating service. The man was arrested on Aug. 21 and was held in custody pending a show cause hearing. No names will be released.

Mischief reported

Police are investigating a mischief incident that is believed to have occurred during the overnight of Aug. 20 to 21.

Owner(s) of a downtown restaurant noted a brick had been through against the front window of the restaurant. The window did not break but the brick cracked a table it hit after bouncing back from the window.

Police are reviewing CCTV images during that time in an attempt to identify a person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call Port Hope Police or Crime Stoppers.

Break and enter charges laid

A 15-year-old young person and a 19-year-old man are facing charges of break and enter that was reported to Port Hope Police on Aug. 21. The central Port Hope home owners returned to their residence after being away at a cottage and noticed the rear door to the residence was open.

They further noticed a window had been forced open and a computer was taken.

Police commenced and investigation into the incident and were able to identify person(s) of interest. Police arrested two individuals on Aug. 23 who they believed are responsible for this break and enter. They were held for a show cause hearing and are charged with break, enter and theft. The adult male is further charged with one count of failing to comply with a recognizance of bail and two counts of breach of probation. The youth is further charged with two counts of failing to comply with an officer in charged undertaking.