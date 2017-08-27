Explore new Walk Cobourg Heritage tour

COBOURG -

That QR code on the blue sandwich board in front of Victoria Hall is your passport to some of the town’s most significant heritage buildings through the new Walk Cobourg Heritage program.

This web mapping application is a project of the heritage planning department and the town’s GIS co-ordinator.

“It’s an exciting immersive walking tour, allowing visitors and residents to explore more than 50 sites,” heritage planner Alison Torrie-Lapaire said during a launch of the program — and there are a variety of residential, institutional, commercial and public buildings and properties in the mix.

This is by no means the majority of them, Torrie-Lapaire noted.

“More than 500 properties in the Town of Cobourg have been designated under the Ontario Heritage Act,” she said.

“The majority are in our four heritage-conservation districts, and we have other properties with cultural-heritage value and interest as potential possible future destinations.

“That’s over 800 properties or approximately 13% of all properties, recognized and protected under the Ontario Heritage act.”

This new way of celebrating this aspect of local history comes during a significant year, she added — not only Canada’s 150th anniversary but also the 180th anniversary of the incorporation of the town.

To enjoy the app, no downloading is necessary. It can be accessed on a desktop computer or through scanning the QR code on a cell phone or tablet.

You get a street map with the routes and sites highlighted. The List tab lists the destinations for your chosen route, and the Media tab offers a beautiful photograph of each one along with additional information.

Councillor Aaron Burchat praised the new app as a wonderful blend of the past and the present — the opportunity to learn more about the sites where local history has played out through the technology of today.

For the launch, Torrie-Lapaire conducted a mini-tour of four of the 12 sites on the Commercial Tour Heritage District tour. Routes for the East Heritage Conservation District tour, West Heritage Conservation District tour and George Street Heritage Conservation District tour are also available, each with 12 to 15 sites.

She called up Victoria Hall first (number nine on this particular tour), where you can learn that it was designed by renowned architect Kivas Tully, built in 1860, opened by the Prince of Wales and the different architectural features it boasts (in addition to the fact that it houses such public treasures as the Concert Hall and Old Bailey Courtroom).

Around the corner at 213 Second St. stands the Old Firehall Theatre. It was Cobourg’s actual firehall until 1977 and, three years later, was converted to a community theatre (on this morning its doors stand open, and sets are being built for the next Northumberland Players production.

The Market Building at 201 Second St. is home to the town’s tourism department and the Downtown Business Improvement Area. It stands on the site where a farmer’s market has operated since 1839 and continues into the present.

Back on King Street, the Henley Arcade marks the spot where John Henley operated a bicycle-repair shop for decades. After a 1972 fire, he declined to rebuild, but a tribute to his years on King Street can be seen in the mural mounted there as part of the downtown vitalization.

“This is an important connection to Cobourg’s main street, and helps to broaden the downtown and connect it to the downtown to the north,” Torrie-Lapaire pointed out.

She expects that the fact that these tours are self-guided will contribute to their popularity. You can skip stops, add stops, take the stops in any order and at any pace, go off the beaten track, take extra time to explore the various stops, and even declare a break for a lunch or coffee.

As time goes on, she said, they may make improvements or perhaps, every so often, switch things up a bit to keep the tours fresh.

“We have a lot to work with in that regard,” Torrie-Lapaire stated.

Mayor Gil Brocanier, who had come along for the tour, was delighted with even this abbreviated version. Given the popularity of the annual Doors Open tours, he predicted that being able to take a self-guided tour anytime will draw even more visitors to town.

Walk Cobourg Heritage can be accessed by scanning the QR code that will be on the blue sandwich board set up outside Victoria Hall year-round, or visit http://bit.ly/2vXaPbC.

cnasmith@postmedia.com