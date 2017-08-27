Bridge work progresses in Port Hope

Two cranes helped set the new Barrett Street bridge into place as construction continued Friday in Port Hope. Work on the new bridge is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The old Bailey style bridge was removed during a public event on May 13 with help from the 32 Combat Engineer Regiment of the Department of National Defence. The Bailey bridge was brought in as a replacement - and planned to be a temporary stop-gap - following the 1980 flood on the Ganaraska River caused too much damage to the bridge that was at that location.