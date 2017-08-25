Port Hope bike rodeo shows strength of community

PORT HOPE -

The bike rodeo that took place this week in the parking lot of Port Hope’s fish-cleaning station was not only a great event for the kids, but an example of all the great community spirit the municipality has to offer.

Port Hope Police Service community-service officer Constable Tammie Staples took a moment to watch the fun and declared this is the kind of duty she really loves.

Staples brought blue balloons and colourful safety materials for the kids, who enjoyed snacks, a craft and (of course) riding their bikes around the empty parking lot.

Organizer Lisa Beeke said the event was arranged with the police for the home-schooled kids in her community, but was also open to all. And it was planned as a fundraiser for Punk Rock Gardens to support the community garden they’re putting in near Town Hall.

For Beeke, one of the highlights is the support she got — most notably the donation of a brand-new bike from Home Hardware. Brian Amos even showed up with his dog to represent the store.

She also got assistance from Dreamers Cafe, Queenie’s bakery, Punk Rock Gardens, the Port Hope Metro, Sport Check, Legacy Toys and the Hagarty family who made lovely posters for the event. Gary Shepherd played the ukulele for the kids, and Mindy Lebel helped get things organized

The idea first came up in March from Staples.

“It was just supposed to be simple, and I thought, ‘Why not do something big and raise money for something in this town that we love so much,’” Beeke said.

“Tammie just loves this town, and she’s passionate about making it even better.

“Me too. I love this town. I am so proud of it. I grew up here, and the people are so kind and giving and supportive,” Beeke said, adding she was thrilled to be able to share the news.

“That’s the strength of our community, to show how wonderful the people are,” she said.

They hope to host another bike rodeo next summer. Meanwhile, she said, keep your eyes open for their Winterfest, the winter-safety event they will be organizing.

cnasmith@postmedia.com