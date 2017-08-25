NORTHUMBERLAND -

A Northumberland County resolution opposing burying nuclear waste near the Great Lakes Basin did not pass unanimously on Wednesday.

After the majority of Northumberland County councillors voted to send a motion to Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd and Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi opposing the burial of nuclear waste in the Great Lakes Basin, county Warden Mark Walas said that just as Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson had said he might change his mind in not supporting this direction when more information is known, county council could do likewise in reversing its support.

Sanderson argued that not enough is known about the proposal for the Kincardine area near Lake Huron, and even politicians from that area are not opposing it.

Northumberland County is “premature” in taking a position, he stressed.

Like Cobourg, Port Hope gets its water from the Great Lakes.

And they are both members of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, US and Canada along with other municipalities and U.S. States.

“The Great Lakes account for 25% of the surface fresh water in the world,” Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier said, adding that 20 million people get their water from this supply.

“We have to do everything possible to ensure this drinking water supply” is protected, he continued in endorsing the resolution like the majority of other county councillors in opposing the burying of nuclear waste near the Great Lakes.

In addition to going to the local MP and MPP, the motion will be sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, local member municipalities and the “Stop the Great Lakes Nuclear Dump.”

Trent Hills Mayor Hector Macmillan said he was “vehemently opposed” to bringing nuclear waste near water.

“We screw this up and its permanent,” he said. “It’s a risk not worth taking.”

