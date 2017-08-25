New CIP projects approved in Cobourg

COBOURG -

Cobourg council got the run-down at its recent committee-of-the-whole meeting on new projects that will brighten the appearance of the community with more than just cosmetic improvements.

Heritage planner Alison Torrie Lapaire outlined the list that is being recommended for support from the relatively new Community Improvement Plan programs.

Torrie Lapaire reminded council that the plan had a successful implementation in 2016, after which council approved a $150,000 budget for 2017 to continue the financial-incentive programs of grants and loans for qualifying applicants.

The first intake closed in April, with five projects approved for $47,257 in grants and $12,175 in repayable loans.

The second intake saw 10 applicants, six of which were approved.

• 23-29 King St. W. has retail and commercial ground-floor tenants. Installing a wooden rain ledge and creating a second-floor commercial space are planned, and a 3D printing company has already expressed interest in this space.

• The two Sommerville’s businesses downtown at 78 and 84 King St. W. need repairs and replacements to the wood storefront trim, as well as brick and concrete-base repair, plus new signage and repairs to upper-floor wood windows.

• 313-315 Division St. needs repainting and masonry repairs to address water leakage. As well, the rusted metal awning will be reroofed and repairs done to the wood underneath. The existing single-pane commercial windows will also be replaced with something more up-to-date.

• 18 King St. W. is the former Paper Lace building, which has an upper residential unit. Repairs are planned to the brick facade.

• 26 Chapel St. Will get work to preserve the exterior brick and evidence of rot on the wood porch will be addressed.

• 77 Albert St. will get a grant to support a Cultural Heritage Impact Assessment in connection with potential development at 77-93 Albert St.

The total value of these projects is $36,193.67, leaving $64,3436.73 in the fund.

For various reasons, mainly incomplete information, the other projects were deemed ineligible. Torrie Lapaire asked if the remaining funds might be made available to these applicants in the event their applications reach the stage where they are deemed eligible.

Treasurer Ian Davey pointed out that this funding comes from a dividend reserve. In the event not all of it is used, Davey said, the surplus will remain in the reserve.

“I know we started this process a short time ago, and I want to commend the committee for their thoroughness and for sharing with us in a very positive and professional manner,” Deputy Mayor John Henderson said.

