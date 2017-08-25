Hamilton Township mayor cautions drivers

On the heels of another Highway 401 accident closure this week when a tractor trailer load of spilled hay caught fire, Hamilton Township Mayor Mark Lovshin issued a cautionary warning to drivers about the increased, slow-moving farm traffic that will be on area roadways in the harvesting season.

The loads are often very heavy and large, he said. Not all of them have signals and signage and they are moving during the day time and at night, Lovshin said.

He did suggest farmers use reflective tape when travelling at night.

“We don’t want any more accidents,” Lovshin said.

And motorists shouldn’t believe if someone driving a farm vehicle and pulls to the right, that they are going right,. They may have to pull their load that way to be able to make a left turn, Lovshin explained.

“Don’t assume (anything),” he advised. Stay well back, go slow and “be patient.”

The county councillor stressed that motorists “drive with caution” and slow down because farm vehicles go about 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

Remember to share the road, Lovshin said.

