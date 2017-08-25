COBOURG -

Ten baskets, a huge gym and a basketball star to show you the ropes — what’s not to love about the girls’ basketball camp at Cobourg Collegiate Institute.

Shane Urbach and Gord Devries organized the event, and are delighted to see how the basketball stars of tomorrow are coming along

Urbach is a CCI teacher, and both are involved in the Lakeshore Minor Basketball Association.

This is the first time they’ve organized such a camp.

“When I talked to (retired CDCI West teacher) Paul Allen, I said, ‘How long has it been since you have had this many girls in a gym for basketball at one time?’” Devries said.

“His reply was, ‘Never.’”

Open to girls in Grades 6 to 11, the event was publicized through the association and through local schools. About 30 young women took the opportunity to sign up to work with instructor Jesse Young and polish their skills for the coming season.

Most are local, though some come from as far as Peterborough and Belleville (and one girl from Kitchener-Waterloo, who is in town visiting her cousin, is also enrolled).

“We had a lot of support from the LMBA and Paul Allen — he was very very supportive,” Devries said.

“And we’ve had a lot of help from parents — you need a lot of people to make this work.”

Getting Jesse Young to work with the girls was a real draw, they said. He has played American college basketball, played in Europe and served as captain for the Canadian Men’s National Team.

“He lives in Peterborough, and runs basketball camps for schools and clubs and players of all kinds,” Devries said.

“He’s just phenomenal, the way he interacts with kids — so positive, so much knowledge. He was explaining stuff to me yesterday I’d never heard of.”

“Jesse came up through Peterborough Collegiate Vocational School, working with teacher and basketball coach Dave Goulding — he coached Jesse and myself,” Urbach said. “Jesse went on to have an awesome career.”

They trace the interest in their camp through the LMBA and how it has developed over the past few years in terms of the girl players.

“That is why we are at where we are today,” Urbach stated.

Both organizers have been very pleased with the turn-out.

“It was beyond anybody’s expectation,” Devries said.

“It speaks a lot to what girls’ basketball has become, and will be,” Urbach added.

“This is definitely in our future. I would say, for the next five years, we are going to have some very good basketball.”

“It’s great to make high-school basketball so much stronger. I think you are going to see it for the next five to eight years,” Devries predicted.

