Bike Up Early Bird winner announced

Though the Home Hardware Bike Up Northumberland event is only two weeks away, there is still time to gather your family and friends for a wonderful Sept. 9 ride in support of local health care.

But those who signed up before the Early Bird deadline got a little bonus — being entered in a draw for a barbecue from Home Hardware valued at more than $600. Adrian Greenwood has been announced as the winner.

This is the third annual Bike Up event, with proceeds supporting the purchase of medical equipment for both Northumberland Hills Hospital and Campbellford Memorial Hospital.

Riders will start and finish at Cobourg’s Donegan Park, travelling along the scenic Waterfront Trail on routes of 5K, 10K, 25K, 50K or 100K — so riders of all abilities are welcome and encouraged. Refreshments in the form of water and fruit will be offered at every turn-around point.

Upon finishing the race, riders are invited to the Rider Village to enjoy featured vendors and — for the kids — a turn at the Northumberland Children’s Safety Village, led by the Cobourg Police Service. This gives children a chance to learn all about stop signs, traffic lights and railway crossings while visiting each station in a small electric car.

Bike Up participants will receive a barbecue lunch, generously donated by both Campbellford and Cobourg Lions Clubs. Riders will also receive an event shirt and goodie bag.

Register prior to September 8 for $60. Registration on the day of the event is $75. There is also a special family-registration fee of $50 for up to two adults and four children under 16 (for the 5K and 10K routes only).

For those who opt to collect pledges in support of their ride, there is the opportunity to win prizes.

Register online now to take part at www.bikeupnorthumberland.ca. For more information, visit www.nhhfoundation.ca or www.givetocmh.ca or email Natasha Jacobs at njacobs@nhh.ca or Catherine Holt at cholt@cmh.ca.

