Last week, I returned to Montreal to attend the funeral of a friend’s father.

The deceased was a retired Montreal policeman with many years of service. It wasn’t your usual funeral crowd (if that’s the right word.) In fact, what I learned at the viewing was like something out of a Hollywood picture, at once colourful and illuminating.

My friend, while we were alone in a private corner, somberly pointed out the attendees. About a third were relatives, a third his fellow cops, and an exotic topping off of what one would hardly expect in such a gathering; a sprinkling of the unvarnished who never had nor would ever have to type a resume. You know, mobsters.

Down to hard-boiled specifics, my friend pointed out to me certain account managers of certain collection agencies.

I made a point of not remembering any faces or places mentioned. And no names were mentioned to begin with to protect the innocent (if that’s the right word); it was just the general drift of things that I found so surreal.

What really scratched the surface of bizarre was the palpable mutual respect between the opposing team players.

It was as if all disagreements and skulduggery were shed at the door, temporarily suspended on common ground to honour a soldier of the field. For me, it bespoke the degree to which each side esteemed the other’s particular competence.

The funeral parlour was in effect a demilitarized zone, a place to show respect to the fallen, to transcend differences in business.

Some people may think me obtuse but it seemed to me that both sides showed a lot of class outside of the shadowy dimension that generally doesn’t cross over into our daily existence.

I thought, how ironic that the serial outside confrontations between the two factions are extensions of the kinds of games we all used to play as children; cat and mouse, hide and seek, tag-you’re-it and, of course, cops and robbers. Only this game was with real bullets and real casualties.

It was all so very weird to me but none of it mattered at that moment; it was all about all sides paying homage to a good guy.

Business had no place here, it was all about remembering a human being who meant in many ways different things to different people: a comrade or a loved one or a challenging competitor, yet the one common denominator was respect and authentic sympathy no matter who it was that bowed before the widow and her immediate family.

Truly, but for the grace of God, these foes might have been allies.

As I circulated amongst the mourners, I heard each person sharing a heartfelt story about the old cop, some warmer or funnier than others depending on the context of who was telling it.

And as I left the parlour and stepped outside into the dark night, I had only one thing on my mind: We’re all in this together in both life and death, and sometimes especially in death.

Victor Schukov is a writer who lives in Brighton. His column appears weekly.