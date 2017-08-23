Sports briefs

Junior A hockey

The defending RBC Cup champion Cobourg Cougars opened their Ontario Junior Hockey League exhibition schedule with a 5-0 win over the Lindsay Muskies on Monday night at the Cobourg Community Centre.

The Cougars now have three straight road games; Aug. 25 in Lindsay, Aug. 31 in Wellington and Sept. 1 in Trenton. Their preseason wil conclude with a match-up Tuesday, Sept. 5 against Wellington at 7 p.m. at the CCC.

Cobourg’s regular season begins Friday, Sept. 8 in Milton. The first home game for the Cougars will be Monday, Sept. 11 against Aurora.

WNGHA tryouts and registration

Tryouts for the West Northumberland Girls Hockey Association’s Novice B and Bantam B teams will begin this Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Times are 9:30 a.m. for Novice B and 7:30 p.m. for Bantam B.

Visit www.wngha.ca/tryouts for a full list of dates and times.

Registration, along with the required information, is also available on the WNGHA website.

In addition, one more in-person registration date has been added. It will be held Aug. 31 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the CCC for those who wish to register in-person.

Anyone wishing to register should do so before Sept. 1 to avoid late fees.

3-pitch tournament

Teams are sought for a day of fun with a recreational 3-pitch ball tournament.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Grafton ball diamonds starting at 9 a.m.

A home run derby will be held at noon.

Registration fee is $200. This includes a new game ball and a guarantee of three games. Domino’s Pizza on Strathy Road in Cobourg has sponsored the event.

All proceeds will benefit those who are in need through the Salvation Army Outreach Services.

To register and provide a $50 deposit, contact Kristina Nairn at knairn@hkpr.on.ca or Bryan Marjoram at bryan.marjoram.23@gmail.com.