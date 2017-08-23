NORTHUMBERLAND -

The green light on a conceptual plan to build an almost $50-million replacement for the existing Golden Plough Lodge long-term care facility, and a new county archive centre, was given by Northumberland County councillors Wednesday.

The proposed 160-bed facility, up slightly from the 151-bed funding currently provided by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, does not address the anticipated needs of an aging population and this was discussed by councillors, but the county’s CAO Jennifer Moore says the ministry is not supporting an expansion.

Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs said quite bluntly “it doesn’t make sense” given the ever-increasing number of seniors.

The RFP to be sent out this fall, however, will ask respondents (replying with quotes early next year) to include a future expansion option as part of their proposal, Moore said.At this time, the conceptual plan envisions a building about 140,000 square feet in size, to be located west of Halclyon Place on land owned by the county and near the existing William Street Lodge and county headquarters on Courthouse Road.

The long-time building that once was a jail and courthouse before morphing into a long-term-care facility, will then be demolished.

The concept is one of a “campus” with three entrances, including the main one facing south where administration, an auditorium and second-floor archive could be located, conceptual plan consultants, Reno Piccini of Piccini Architect and Joe Fleming of Wills Partners in Engineering, explained during their presentation to council.

There will be internal roads, walkways and trails to encourage activity but designed in such a way as to discourage motorists cutting through the campus, councillors were told.

Detailed design is to be completed over the next two years, with construction starting about 2020 and move-in tentatively in 2023, in order to to meet any complications and still meet the ministry deadline of 2025.

The resolution adopted by council includes staff continuing with its development committee, the issuing of an RFP for architectural and project management services, periodic updates to council, communications with stakeholders and neighbours like the Church on the Hill and the CAS, and that Lodge reserves be used to finance this first phase. A construction debenture will be secured during the next phase.

Asked by Hamilton Township Mayor Mark Lovshin what level of community input will be sought, Moore explained that criteria is set by the ministry and such legislation as the Building Code, so community input would only likely be received for landscaping and exterior matters.

Both Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson and Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier supported the project management style of bringing the project to fruition and Trent Hills Mayor Hector Macmillan reiterated this by saying the county has no such internal expertise.

Resident rooms will be tentatively larger than ministry requirements and the existing 175 square foot minimum now.

