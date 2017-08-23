Jamboree returns next week in Colborne

COLBORNE -

Formerly called the Auction Barn Jamboree, the Apple Country Jamboree is back at the Keeler Centre for a 13th year.

This event brings country-music fans from near and far to camp on the grounds of the Colborne facility. Those camping spaces fill up fast but, fortunately, tickets and day passes are also sold to enjoy the big four-day program from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

Your hosts Gary Warner and Linda Grills are also bringing back the Early Bird Show on Aug. 30, featuring Eddie Eastman, Harold MacIntyre, Paul Weber and Rick Loucks. It starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $35 in advance (call 905-355-2106).

As for the jamboree, at-the-gate admission is $20 for a daily pass or $65 for a weekend pass.

Each day includes open-mic time from 1 to 5 p.m., a big 7 p.m. show and a two-hour dinner break in between. The Colborne Legion up the road is having a special dinner two of these nights, and running a shuttle bus to and from the Keeler Centre to include the jamboree fans.

There is also a big Sunday-morning country gospel hour, this year featuring Jeannie Mintz and Friends at 11 a.m.

A sense of organization is key, according to founders Warner and Grills, and they always seem to get capacity crowds.

The open-mic band consists of Steve Smith (pedal steel), Tim Sanders (lead), Dale Ducharme (drums) and Mike Hamelin (bass). Organizers remind everyone that instrumentalists are also welcome to take a turn in the band and give the regular players a welcome break.

The stage-show band includes Doug Johnson (pedal steel), Doug Deveaux (lead), Frank Woodcock (drums), Dusty King Jr. (bass) and Don Read (fiddle).

The stage-show line-up is different every night.

• Thursday — John Lester hosts, with Hal Allison, Wendy Connelly, Steve Smith, Adrian Boudreau, Wolfe Milestone and Kevin Turner performing.

• Friday — Gary Warner hosts, with Gavin Gartshore, Jackson Gartshore, Mary Rowan, Angus Brown Jr., Gerald Davidson and Ginny McIlMoyle performing.

• Saturday — Charlie Kitts hosts, with Rodger Coulombe, Harry Adrian, Jan McCambly, Roger Hamelin, Jamie McMunn and Cheryl Adrain performing.

• Sunday — Gary Warner hosts, with Art LaJambe, Angie Shepherd, Todd Nolan, Pam Miller and Mike Pollard performing.

Monday is always left free as an opportunity for the campers and others to make their way home in an unhurried manner (and often looking forward to next year’s show already).

“The best part about all the activities is they are run as a hobby, as opposed to a business for large profits,” the website said.

“Gary is a semi-retired auctioneer. Linda is retired from her professional employment, and is now enjoying this adventure as one of her hobbies. Major profits are not part of the goals, making all events affordable for everyone.”

cnasmith@postmedia.com