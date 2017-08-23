GARDEN HILL -

Every weekend people can drop into the Dorothy’s House Museum during the summer to see the historical Garden Hill home and property, but this Saturday a butterfly release makes the property a special destination.

The eighth annual butterfly release is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

While admission is free to the museum, located at 3632 Ganaraska Road, donations are accepted.

Operated by the Port Hope and District Historical Society, more information can be found online at http://www.porthopehistorical.ca/museum.htm.

The usual Saturday and Sunday hours of operation are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“The area developed into a farming community and the presence of the Ganaraska River made the development of saw, grain and wollen mills possible. Dorothy’s House was built around 1869 when the property was bought by Taylor Wilson. Mr. Wilson built the home in his off hours with materials left over from his carpentry jobs on larger homes. Although small by many standards, the house demonstrates Victorian architecture, and many unique features,” states the website about the long-time museum.

“Of special note are various pieces of furniture which have remained from previous owners, some of which were made by local craftsmen.

“In addition the Port Hope and District Historical Society displays many local artifacts donated to the Society by area residents. A period barn and drive shed constructed from the remnants of three structures are also on the property. These house agricultural and craftsman tools and are the sites of continuing restoration projects at the museum.”

