Arrival of local tomatoes inspires this recipe

The joy of writing recipes and cooking this time of year is the abundance of local produce available.

This week’s inspiration is the arrival of local tomatoes. Hence I have written a recipe for pasta sauce.

It is basically a spin on traditional Bolognese meat sauce. The classic recipe would call for a combination of ground beef, veal, and pork. Herbs will vary with the chef, location and availability. Contrary to popular conception, pasta sauces do not need to cook for many hours, nor should they be as thick as glue, particularly if you are going to finish cooking your pasta in the sauce. Italian style plum tomatoes are fleshier and thicken quicker than beefsteak field tomatoes, but the beefsteaks or any heritage variety you may have all contribute their own distinct flavour.

Enjoy the season and start to squirrel things away for the winter ahead.

MEAT SAUCE FOR PASTA

Ingredients

3 Tbsp. Olive oil

2 Cups Diced onions, (1/2-inch)

1 Cup Diced carrots, (1/2-inch)

1 Cup Diced celery, strings removed,

4 Tbls. Crushed garlic to taste

1 lb. Mild or Hot Italian sausage

1 lb. Black Angus ground beef

2 1/2 Cups Homemade chicken stock or low-sodium chicken broth

3 lbs Fresh tomatoes

10 Oz. Rosé or white wine

4 Tbls. Tomato paste

2 Tsp. Fresh thyme leaves

2 Tsp. Tarragon, chopped

1 Tbsp. Flat leaf parsley, chopped

2 Tbsp. shredded fresh basil leaves

1 Tsp. Salt

Method

Prepare the tomatoes: Place a large pot of water on stove to boil; add tomatoes in batches for about one minute; remove tomatoes to an ice water bath; repeat for rest of tomatoes. Remove core and peel from tomatoes; cut in half crossways and squeeze halves to expel seeds. Process tomatoes in a food processer until smooth or cut into 1 / 4” dice. Set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic and cook for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the sausage and ground beef in a bowl, add 1 1/2 cups of the stock, and crush the meat with your hands to separate & smooth it.

Add the meat and stock mixture to the saucepan, along with the reserved tomatoes and the rest of the ingredients, including the remaining stock.

Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat to simmer, and cook gently for 11/2 hours. Stir frequently to avoid burning.

Sauce should not be pasty thick. If it thickens too much it can be thinned with some of the cooking water from the pasta.

Note 1. By putting the meat with the chicken stock and squeezing it until smooth, you eliminate lumps of meat.

Note: For the herbs, you can roll them into a short cigar shape and then slice thinly. (This is called a chiffonade.)

