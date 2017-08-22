Everyone should recognize diversity of ideas

It is easy to get wrapped up in pleas for more democracy when dealing with local municipal councils.

Just talk to any local taxpayer group or citizen advocate, without so much as a breath to inhale, they will launch into a diatribe of complaints.

Often, those concerns are well-founded.

The Citizens Council of Hamilton Township, who have beavered away for several years, were able to advance their efforts at a June meeting to get more transparency in the budget process. During a recent interview representative Faye McFarlane said she is optimistic, yet wary when politicians and staff agreed to keep citizens better informed and offer greater input as the 2018 budget process moves forward starting in September.

A local blogger/commentator called for a public Q&A item for Cobourg council’s agenda last week, slamming politicians for being undemocratic. There were also comments attributed to the Cramahe Township mayor saying he banned anyone who is not a resident from speaking during council’s public question period.

Some Brighton politicians got themselves in hot water last spring when the mayor held a series of phone calls to four councillors regarding the sale of land in the industrial park. The Ontario Ombudsman investigated a complaint and found the mayor and the four members were in violation of the Municipal Act because it represented a form of meeting with a quorum even though it did not occur in the council chambers. It received a stern warning.

It is incidents like this that fuel mistrust in municipal politicians. While calls for more transparent governance are justified, there is an aspect of these concerns that are rarely discussed.

It is true politicians can be their own worst enemy. Far too often, public presentations fall on deaf ears as councillors sit like zombies, providing minimal if any, responses (“Thank you for your interesting presentation”). Nothing is more frustrating.

Suggestions and input from citizens during public forums should be widely reflected in reports and correctly attributed to ensure participants feel they are heard.

All this political theatre is not going to be solved by adding public question periods or creating more public consultation. If the other side is deaf, then shouting louder is not helping.

The crux is action. It is the watershed.

While advocates, activists and local lobby groups may passionately believe they are right, it is not incumbent upon politicians to adopt anything. The only real consequence is the possibility they may lose in the next election.

In some cases, like the last election in Port Hope, that happened. It took several years of dissatisfaction to unseat the incumbents. In other municipalities, politicians have easily won, while opponents from the ranks of the dissatisfied were left in the electoral dust.

Despite the righteousness of those who speak out, two realities remain: they may not represent the majority no matter how loud; and, they may not be acting in the public interest. How one defines the public interest, or public will is worthy of great debate. Still, it is something often forgotten in the heat of controversy.

This should not temper those trying to make the system more democratic, transparent and accountable. All citizens, whether they agree or not, can be thankful these people exist. They are important for a healthy community. But, we must all acknowledge the diversity of ideas. It is incumbent both sides – politicians and advocates – to recognize the actual value of what is being said. Greater acknowledgment and implementation is vital.

As for advocates, sometimes you don’t win and it is still democratic.

Robert Washburn is a professor in the Journalism and Communications program at Loyalist College. Columns are archived at his website http://consider-this.ca.