Cobourg council amended two bylaws Monday in the hopes that the interests of two groups that have at times been opposed — anglers and the residents who live near where they fish — can each be respected.

Parks, recreation, culture and tourism director Dean Hustwick gave a brief history of the issue at the public meeting that was held prior to council (at which the public gallery was at near-capacity).

“This process started last fall during the busy salmon run, at which time we started receiving complaints from local residents around Cobourg Creek,” Hustwick recalled.

“In summary, they related to noise that was generated from opening and closing car doors, loading and unloading equipment, increased traffic, increased parking congestion and issues related to lack of washroom facilities. Those are the key issues,” he listed.

“Based on those issues being raised, staff from various departments came together — parking, bylaw enforcement, Cobourg police, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry — to better understand laws, regulations and fishing practices around the province as well as within Cobourg.

“At the same time, Cobourg police enhanced their enforcement practices as well as working with MNRF, and those practices were increased quite significantly through that period. From our perspective, that was a positive improvement,” Hustwick said.

“We ended up organizing a March 28 public meeting, which was very well attended. The intention was to discuss the issue much more broadly, provide some information and facts around fishing regulations and practices, and hear from both residents and anglers on this issue. We were very pleased with the turn-out and the level of discussions.

“We made a commitment to go back to residents with potential proposals prior to going to council. Subsequent to the public meeting, staff continued to meet and develop the proposals in this package today.”

The plan involves two components, the first of which is parking.

Overnight parking will be prohibited on a number of the residential streets that have been having problems from being adjacent to Cobourg Creek during the two big fishing periods — March through May and September through November. Otherwise, the existing rules remain in force.

“At the same time, in order to facilitate anglers’ needs, rather than parking on residential streets, we propose an amendment to the parks bylaw that would allow parking overnight during those periods in Peace Park, and to allow access to accommodate that,” Hustwick said.

“Enhanced enforcement will continue. We will also add port-a-potties in Peace Park, along with signage outlining the rules and expectations.

“Finally — on-going public engagement and public awareness practices through the town website and social media.”

These proposals were reported in hand-delivered letters to about 70 homes in the Cobourg Creek area, and feedback was encouraged.

They got 10 responses, Hustwick reported — four favourable, four in opposition and two neutral.

Based on the feedback, he said, one more change is proposed on behalf of residents of Tremaine Terrace — adding a no-stopping provision to prevent people from loading, unloading and otherwise coming to that street to get set up for fishing who may think no-parking does not apply because the car engine is kept running.

Also, Hustwick added, they want to accommodate these residents who anticipate guests or visitors during these periods by issuing them a special parking permit. This would allow them to park on a street that has seasonal no-parking signs and leave their driveways free for their visitors.

“The proposal we have, we believe, is a compromise package that addresses the needs of the vast majority of individuals involved in this issue,” he stated.

“We recognize that fishing is a local and popular pastime enjoyed by people across the province of all ages, and an important economic sector. MNRF have designated Cobourg Creek as a year-round fishing area, and promote it province-wide as such.

“At the public meeting at the library, it was agreed the vast majority of anglers are law-abiding and respectful. But like every activity, there are those who may not necessarily follow the rules. Residents do recognize it is a very small minority causing the problems,” Hustwick said.

“We promote access to our pubic facilities. Recreation, sports and healthy living are fundamental aspects of our recreation strategy, and at the heart of our waterfront planning exercise.

“Fishing in Cobourg Creek has been occurring for many, many, many generations. We don’t believe a total ban or a partial ban is necessarily the best approach for this community, as we have seen bans often just shift the problem from one place to another.

“Staff believe this proposal will facilitate fishing in Cobourg Creek in a legal and responsible manner and, at the same time, address the needs of local residents.”

Costs incurred mostly involve signage, and Hustwick estimates the amount at just under $10,000.

Tremaine Terrace resident Ron Bailey said he has dealt with the problem for 25 years. Garbage he and his neighbours are forced to pick up off their lawns includes fishing line, hooks and human excrement.

Jason White of Port Hope resented the parking-permit idea, asking why certain residents should have special parking for friends and family.

No special measures are needed, White added.

“It’s a policing matter that needs to be straightforward and enforced.”

Dave Healey, who fishes behind the water-treatment plant, said he and his fellow anglers are plagued by a lack of waste receptacles in that area. He said they often bring in their own garbage bags and pick up.

David Lawson from Port Perry was in attendance to represent the North Shore Anglers.

“I’m glad to see this municipality is addressing this in the proper manner, with public input and resident input,” Lawson commented.

Council passed Brian Darling’s motion to draft a bylaw to effect these amendments to current parks and parking bylaws passed unanimously — as did the resulting bylaw that later came before the regular council session.

