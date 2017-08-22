Brighton resident Linda Reddall has plead guilty to one count of permitting an animal to be in distress, the Northumberland Humane Society confirmed.

According the Humane Society, on March 26, 2016, an Ontario SPCA agent received a call regarding a German Shepherd type dog with a serious facial injury. The agent inspected several dogs and horses that were found on the property. On May 27, 2016, Reddall was charged with six counts of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act.

Charges included two counts of permitting distress to an animal, two counts of failing to comply with standards of care - fail to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention and two counts of failing to comply with standards of care - fail to provide care necessary for their general welfare.

On June 19, 2017, Reddall plead guilty to one count of permitting an animal to be in distress. She was the owner or guardian of an Arabian type horse named Daisy in distress. The horse was examined by a veterinarian and found to have a Body Condition Score (BCS) of 1 out of 9, rain rot on her back, severe dental issues, 10 times the normal parasite load and a grade 2 systolic heart murmur due to malnutrition.

Due to the severity of her health, Daisy was humanely euthanized under recommendations from the veterinarian.

Reddall was sentenced and is prohibited from owning or caring for any equine until such time as equine training courses are successfully completed as offered by the University of Guelph. She is also prohibited for a period of two years from owning, caring for or living with more than six canine animals.

On July 31, 2017, Reddall surrendered 11 horses and one German Shepherd type dog into the care of the Northumberland Humane Society.

“There is no excuse to let an animal go without proper veterinary medical attention,” said Humane Society General Manager Kate Lennan. “If you are unable to provide care for your animal, please contact the Northumberland Humane Society to discuss available options.”

Lennan stated it is important to report animal cruelty by calling 310-SPCA.