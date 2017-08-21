YMCA won't relocate to Cobourg Community Centre

COBOURG -

Longtime expansion plans for YMCA Northumberland at the Cobourg Community Centre (CCC) have been quashed.

However, a compromise is expected to come to Monday's council meeting with a recently crafted Memorandum of Understanding.

The need for more Y space has been chronic for years. After the Y shelved plans to seek infrastructure funding to support the Town of Cobourg's bid for it to construct the new CCC facility which opened in 2011, there has been the expectation the Y would expand there.

But the headline on a town announcement late last week says it plainly: “The Town of Cobourg and YMCA Northumberland agree to not to move forward with a joint facility at the Cobourg Community Centre at this time.”

The release quotes Y board director and co-chair of the Project Co-ordinating Committee (PCC), Dr. Beth Selby, as saying members of the committee have spent two years looking at the “feasibility of building at operating at YMCA Centre at the site of the CCC” but that “a number of issues were identified through the process that made moving the Y to the CCC not feasible at this time” even though there were several agreements struck between the parties including the transfer of land ownership for property on Elgin St. from the town to the Y.

Citing an online citizens' survey and joint facility needs assessment in 2016, the PCC has “concluded that based on the potential capital outlay and the challenges with the current fiscal environment...it is not the right time to proceed with joint facility at the Cobourg Community Centre.”

Mayor Gil Brocanier stated in the release that “since 2015 the YMCA and the Town have been working collaboratively on an affordable YMCA facility that will provide the services their membership requires.

“Moving forward, the Town of Cobourg remains committed to a longstanding partnership with the YMCA to provide recreational and fitness services to the community, in particular a much needed full aquatic centre in the location of their choice. Through our discussions we are confident we can agree on financial arrangements that will benefit the YMCA while giving access to the aquatic centre for all citizens of Cobourg.”

vmacdonald@postmedia.com