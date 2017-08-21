YIPI students visit Cobourg

COBOURG -

About 70 students and police officers were hosted by the Cobourg Police Service last week spending a day training in the police station as well as on and near Lake Ontario.

“They were introduced to a police video simulation training unit at the Cobourg Police station, (had) lunch with our Police Services Board and council members at the Cobourg Yacht Club, (took a) Schooner boat ride and (watched a) dragon boat race,” Cobourg Police Chief Kai Liu said in an e-mail about the Youth In Policing Initiative (YIPI).

“The YIPI program is a provincial youth employment program. The funding for this initiative is provided by the Ministry of Children and Youth to a selected number of police services across Ontario,” the chief also stated.

The attendees included those from Peel, Kingston and Gananoque.

There are many goals for the initiative including giving youth employment opportunities, being mentored by police, plus leadership and team building, he said.

This was a trip exchange with Cobourg YIPI students already having visited other communities.

“The day was a success,” Liu said.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com