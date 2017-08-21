Happy Birthday, PrimRose

PrimRose Donkey Sanctuary staff, volunteers and visitors gathered Sunday near Roseneath to sing Happy Birthday to PrimRose as the donkey turned 43. The centre hosted an open house and offered tours of its facility, which offers older, ill or injured donkeys and other animals a safe place to live. PrimRose, who shares her name with the sanctuary and was its first resident, spent many years pulling a wagon for tourists at Black Creek Pioneer Village. For more information on the registered charity, visit www.primrosedonkeysanctuary.com.