As the Cobourg Lawn Bowling Club’s singles championships were getting underway on Saturday, the sponsor of the men’s event, Martin Foxhall, was preparing to play for gold in the Canadian championships in Victoria.

Foxhall is a member of the Ontario men’s fours team and after winning eight of their 10 round-robin games they qualified for the gold medal match. Unfortunately they lost that game and finished with the silver medal but it was still a great performance from the team in the week long championships. If he had been in Cobourg, Foxhall would have been delighted with the most successful singles championships the club has had in years and also with the quality of the bowling.

Twelve men competed in four groups of three with each of the group winners proceeding to semifinal games. The winners of each game were the first to 15 points with the final being first to 18 points. Three of the favourites, Bob Bates, Ben van Steijn and Carl Ferguson, were drawn in the same group, what sports writers like to call a “group of death.” Ferguson beat Bates in the opener and Bates then lost to van Steijn so the position was clear cut – win the last game and qualify for the semifinal. Ferguson continued his fine form to beat van Steijn.

In the other three groups the surprise winner was second year bowler Wilf Stender who won both his games to qualify. Ralph Stoffers looked to have a relatively easy group but was given tough challenges by Steve Haslam and Mike Place before qualifying. Bill Arthur also had a favourable draw and won his two games easily.

In the first semifinal Ferguson beat Stender convincingly. In the second semi final long-standing teammates (and frequent combatants) Stoffers and Arthur played against one another with Arthur winning out on this occasion. The final between Ferguson and Arthur swung back and forth with Ferguson fighting his way back from 10-15 and 15-17 to finally win 18-17.

The ladies championship was sponsored by Reg Ward Insurance and eight ladies competed. Players were drawn into two groups of four and the two group winners qualified for the final. The clear favourite was Canadian junior silver medallist Baylee van Steijn and, true to form, she won her group undefeated.

The other group was more closely contested but Donna Longman clinched her place in the final with a close win over Sarah van Steijn in her final group game. Longman played a fine game and the final was neck and neck for a long time before van Steijn pulled away in the closing stages.

Last Thursday, Aug. 17, the club hosted an open mixed triples which was sponsored by club members Louisa and Bill Arthur. Eighteen teams competed and in addition to five home teams there were teams from Peterborough, Pickering, Oshawa, Bobcaygeon, Campbellford and Balmy Beach (Toronto).

The favourite from Bobcaygeon was the team of Steve Nelson, Anna Panton and Al Steffen and they won their first two games with the maximum possible points – a cumulative 36.

Going into final round of games the Cobourg team of Bob Bates , Pat Bylok and Helen Beaton were in second place and in third place was the Cobourg team of Bill Arthur, Eve Gorringe and Louisa Arthur. Bates’s team played the Nelson team in the final round and Arthur’s team played another two game winner, Rick Barnard’s team from Campbellford. Unfortunately for Cobourg both teams lost and the Nelson team won the tournament with three wins and 52 points.

The full result was: trophy winners – Steve Nelson, Anna Panton and Al Steffen (Bobcaygeon) 3 wins and 52 points; second – Rick Barnard, Ursula Cooney and Linda Oberst (Campbellford) 3 wins and 44 points; third – Bob Bates, Pat Bylok and Helen Beaton (Cobourg) 2 wins and 41 points; fourth – Lorne Schiele, Jackie Dunkerley and Berkeley Emmons (Pickering) 2 wins and 40 points; fifth – Bob Souch, Doreen Souch and Sylvia Poulain (Oshawa) 2 wins and 40 points. The prize for the team with the highest one game win score went to Ken Bunner, Steve Naylor and Sue Logeman (Oshawa) with 38 points.

Winners of recent club jitneys were: Aug. 14 – Myrtle Wardman, Marjorie Jones and Bev Sydenham; Aug. 15 – Baylee van Steijn, Marlene Randall and Bev Sydenham.

For more information about lawn bowling in Cobourg, visit the club’s website at www.cobourglawnbowlingclub.weebly.com.