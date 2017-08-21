UPDATE: Regional police in Spain say they have shot a man dead who was wearing a possible explosives belt in a town outside Barcelona.

Police have not confirmed media reports that the man was Younes Abouyaaqoub, the 22-year-old fugitive that Spain has been searching for in a massive manhunt.

The Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia is reporting that the fugitive suspect in the Barcelona van attack has been captured.

Police have not confirmed that, but Catalan police say Monday afternoon that they are conducting an operation in the same area, a town 45 kilometres (28 miles) west of Barcelona.

Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, has been the target of an international manhunt since Thursday’s van attack in Barcelona. Authorities say they now have evidence he drove the van that plowed down the city’s famed Las Ramblas promenade, killing 13 pedestrians and injuring more than 120 others.

More to come...

AMPLIACIÓN Detenido el presunto autor del atentado en Barcelona, Younes Abouyaaqoub https://t.co/wJKJLMn6AI por @maykanavarro #ÚltimaHora — La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) August 21, 2017

ABATIDO EN SUBIRATS

Atentado en Barcelona: Abatido Younes Abouyaaqoub en Subirats https://t.co/TYhh5kN6aV pic.twitter.com/yx7HfqQkuI — La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) August 21, 2017

17:05h La persona sospitosa de #Subirats porta adherit al cos el que sembla un cinturó d'explosius. L'individu ha estat abatut — Mossos (@mossos) August 21, 2017