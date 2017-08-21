NORTHUMBERLAND -

St. John Ambulance (SJA) Northumberland has received a $5,300 grant from 100 Women with Heart Northumberland to support its therapy dog unit.

The 100 Women with Heart Northumberland grant will be used to qualify more therapy dog teams to visit adults and children and allow the program to reach more people in Northumberland who may benefit from canine companionship and comfort.

“These include expenses associated with the therapy dog intakes and evaluations and outfitting teams with new member supplies,” SJA branch administrator Karen Walker stated in an e-mail.

The funding will also “help the SJA Northumberland Therapy Dog Program to host workshops and speakers on topics of interest such as about dementia and special needs support. These learning opportunities will assist therapy dog members to better understand and aid those they visit,” Walker said.

The kind of dogs that are part of the program are those that are “a friendly, gentle, mature dog and its caring owner,” she also explained. “They are carefully selected through a three-month long intake process that includes an orientation meeting, an interview with owner and dog, a police check for the owner and vet check for the dog, and an evaluation that tests dog personality and how well dog and owner work together.

“Teams that move forward are then mentored by experienced teams on visits in the community.”

Visits by the dog team vary in length, but are usually once a week with the people they travel to see.

No particular breed of dog is targeted for the program, Walker said.

“We value what each individual animal brings. All breeds and combinations of breeds are welcome in the program,” except for those illegal in Ontario, such as pit bulls,” Walker noted.

“SJA Northumberland Therapy Dog program has about 25 different breeds of all sizes, from a seven-pound Yorkshire Terrier to 130-pound Newfoundland. Dogs must be at least one year of age and have been owned by the owner for at least six months. Therapy dogs are always complete on core vaccinations.”

The release explained about the donating organization this way: “100 Women with Heart Northumberland is a group of community minded women who nominate local charities to receive pooled donations. The program was nominated by 100 Women member Lynda Biffin in memory of her St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Elliot. Through this donation, Lynda believes that Elliot’s good works will live on. The generous grant by 100 Women with Heart Northumberland will enable the St. John Ambulance Northumberland Therapy Dog Unit to continue to grow and be there to care for area residents in need of canine cheer.”

