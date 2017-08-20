This is the third and final story in a series of the impact of high lake water levels and heavy rainfalls in this area.

RICE LAKE — The largest resort on the south shore of Rice Lake started the tourism season this year with 20% fewer bookings than usual due to high water levels and heavy rainfall, says its general manager Lawrence Jackson.

But tourist bookings at Golden Beach Resort near Harwood have “absolutely” rebounded and by year’s end the numbers should be like any other year, Jackson said.

People who skipped their spring vacation because of high water levels, impacting accommodations, and dock facilities, are “doubling up” their summertime ones, Golden Beach’s marketing manager Michelle Henry said.

Due to flooding at the resort, which affected lakeside roads and trailer sites, the camper season was pushed back about two weeks, she continued.

By mid-June there remained some complaints from trailer tourists at the resort about the continued level of flooding, but by the first week in July everything was running smoothly with the lower lake levels, the pair agreed.

Lake levels are now back to normal, says water technician Mike Smith of the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority.

About 30% of those who rent cottages, trailer sites and camp at Golden Beach Resort are Americans, about 20% Canadians from outside Ontario and the balance are Ontarians, including local residents.

The resort is also seeing an increase in those enjoying the newly renovated and year-round Boat House Cafe with its elevated outdoor patio near the lake.

“The traffic has definitely increased,” Jackson said, estimating the make-up of patrons as about half local residents and the balance tourists.

Further west near Gores Landing, the new owner of Adventure Bay Cottages and Boat Rentals, Sylvia Zhang, said the flooding was so severe it covered the entrance roadway to the lakefront, the front yard and submerged their docks.

As a result, tourists could not be accommodated until June, Zhang said.

“There were fewer customers this year than before,” she added.

Zhang operates a business which provides rentals for 18 cottages and has spaces for about 20 boats.

Fewer Americans are coming than those from Ontario, she also said.

Travelling towards the western end of the lake, Warren Andersen at Tower Manor Lodge said the flood levels were very hard on the docks. They floated and had to be repaired in the water which was “pretty awful,” he said, adding that climate change may make this an ongoing thing.

Fortunately, their cottages overlooking Rice Lake are on an elevation that kept them out of the flood zone.

“Our business is really steady,” he said. “We have repeat customers. We are already a quarter booked for next year.”

Andersen’s father, John, is part of the Rice Lake Tourism Association board of directors.

“Our American visitors were very understanding since conditions at home were even worse,” he said. “Generally I believe that visits from the U.S. have increased. This, I believe, is due both to the value of the dollar...and to the high quality of our service and facilities. The resorts around Rice Lake work tirelessly at improving our accommodations.”

Jennifer Zawerbny of Toronto was one of the few first-timers at Tower Manor Lodge this year and said she was really enjoying Rice Lake and the amenities at the resort.

“I’m coming back here next summer,” she said.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com