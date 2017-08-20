The 11th annual Northumberland Ribfest and Music Festival began Friday and has continued during the weekend in Cobourg's Victoria Park.

Six of the best ribbers in North America have been in the park with lineups for their food, including ribs, pulled pork and chicken, while music acts have entertained from the bandshell during the event presented by the Rotary Club of Cobourg.

Ribfest is open Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

The bandshell schedule is: 12 p.m. - Pat Kelleher; 1:10 p.m. - The Super Twist Show (balloon twisting for kids in front of the bandshell); 1:30 p.m. - Port Hope (two sets); 3:30 p.m. - Green River (CCR tribute band); 4:15 p.m. - Lucky Draw; 4:30 p.m. - Green River (CCR tribute band) and 5:15 p.m. - Rib Contest results.

For more information, check out www.northumberlandribfest.ca.