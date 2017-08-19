Protesters demonstrating against racism and Islamophobia began gathering at noon near Vancouver City Hall, well in advance of a planned anti-immigration rally at the same site.

The protesters planned to make their voices heard ahead of an "anti-Islam" rally, organized by a group spreading white-supremacist messages online, that was set to begin outside city hall at 2 p.m. local time.

"No hate, no fear, Nazis are not welcome here." pic.twitter.com/CNLICu06AU — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) August 19, 2017

Members from various unions were well represented and a strong Vancouver police presence is evident around the edges of the protest.

The catalyst for the anti-racist protesters was an anti-immigration rally organized by the Worldwide Coalition Against Islam Canada and Cultural Action Party. The social-media event pages for those groups indicated their rally may draw about two dozen attendees. However, by noon the counter-demonstration was already far larger than that.

By 2 p.m., Vancouver police estimated around 4,000 anti-racism protesters had shown up, and West 12th Avenue had been closed from Main Street to Cambie Street because of congestion.

Traffic Update: The far-right rallies at City Hall have led to the closure of a section of W. 12th Avenue. https://t.co/0aDsUJSrL7 #VPD — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 19, 2017

WCAI Canada's leaders include a Calgary man with a criminal past who has travelled to the event and a Brandon, Man., man who recently shared coded white-supremacist and overtly racist messages to social media. He was not expected to attend.

The founder of CAP, from Vancouver, was scheduled to speak at the event, and the far-right Soldiers Of Odin were also expected to show up.

There's barely room to move here. Word is there's a tiny contingent of anti-Islam protestors somewhere but not verified yet. pic.twitter.com/9i6pijmEgT — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) August 19, 2017

Organizers for a counter-protest, Stand Up to Racism Vancouver, expected thousands of people to peacefully oppose the anti-Islam rally supporters.

Premier John Horgan and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson are among politicians who strongly condemned the rally and supported the counter-protest.

Hate has no place in our province and hate groups have no place in a tolerant and inclusive society. 1/3 — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) August 18, 2017

We will continue to stand up for the values shared by the vast majority of British Columbians: equality, inclusiveness, and unity. 2/3 — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) August 18, 2017

To those participating in anti-racism counter events in #Vancouver and across BC we wish you a safe and peaceful demonstration. 3/3 — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) August 18, 2017

The city said it does not issue permits for rallies or protests but such events often take place on city hall grounds, which are public property.

The city can't prevent people from assembling and exercising their right to freedom of expression, as outlined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Moments earlier, he removed his Nazi Swastika lapel pin after counter-protestors shouted him down. pic.twitter.com/jbvXC6jcfm — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) August 19, 2017

In, arguably, true #Vancouver fashion, the man who just gave the Nazi salute is being escorted away by bike police. pic.twitter.com/JQGUDE3u6B — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) August 19, 2017

Vancouver police have said they have a plan in place to maintain a balance between free expression and public safety, however, officers may use their own discretion to determine whether language used by rally participants has turned into hate speech.

Inciting hatred against any identifiable group is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada.