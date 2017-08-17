COBOURG -

His bags are packed, along with his boat.

Sixty-three-old Port Hope resident Colin Sanders plans on rowing 4,000 kilometres across the Atlantic Ocean starting in the Canary Islands, of northwestern Africa.

Sock II, complete with all its amenities, was packed onto a shipping container on County Road 2 just west of Cobourg on Thursday morning.

The next phase of Sanders’ journey will be when he opens the container up to get set for the journey, which is expected to take up to 90 days.

The journey is called A Million Possibilities: Solo Ocean Row 2017 with the starting point in Antigua.

Sanders has partnered with Community Living Ontario to raise awareness and funds so that Ontarians who have an intellectual disability can participate in all aspects of community life.

His adult son Jeff has physical and intellectual disabilities and the Sanders family has received support over the years from the local Community Living West Northumberland organization.

Sanders admits some people with similar disabilities are not so fortunate as they may not have access to the right support or someone advocating for their needs.

Members of the Sanders family, including his son, watched Thursday as the Sock II was loaded with everything one might need for the three month journey.

“At 63 I wanted to have an adventure in my life before I was to old and on the wrong side of the grass,”

Sanders said. “I have no practical experience rowing” so it will be a difficult challenge for him on many fronts.

“I’ve always been in the outdoor and winter sport business,” he said. “I’ve been very active my entire business career in the outdoors, but this was something pretty unique and I wanted a challenge with something I didn’t have any familiarity with.”

Looking ahead, it will not only be a physical challenge what awaits him, but also mentally and intellectually, emotionally and financially.

The 21-foot boat has about eight feet of deck space Sanders calls “my space.”

Every crevice on the boat is filled with something he will need, including food.

Though he’s planning for 90 days on the water, he’s hoping to do it in less time, somewhere around 75 to 80 days.

“So much is weather dependent,” he said. “The biggest challenge is wind and waves because I have no control over that. This boat is totally reliant on the wind and current. They’re impossible to row into or across the wind.

“With the wind, some days you go backwards and there is nothing you can do about it. It is what it is.”

There are 90 days worth of food in all areas of the boat, and he can make his own freshwater daily, so it seems all things are covered.

The biggest question he’s been asked about his upcoming journey - where does he use the bathroom?

“I have a bucket,” he stated with a smile.

Sanders purchased the boat used from another ocean solo rower, but said if it was brand new completely fitted, it would cost upwards of $150,000.

“In fact, it can only go in one direction. I’ve had many people ask me “am I going to put it in Lake Ontario and take it for a row?” The problem is, the winds in Lake Ontario always come from the west so if I got out there and then winds came up, I’d end up in Kingston with no way of getting back,” he said.

Talking to another solo ocean rower for advice, the person told Sanders, “it’s a mental game, not a physical game. So I think I’m okay.”

