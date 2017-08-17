Pedestrian struck by van in Cobourg

COBOURG -

One woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after being struck by a van on Thursday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to King Street West at Margaret Street for a person struck by a vehicle.

Luke Bateman said he was sitting on his front porch on Forth Street and witnessed the woman being struck.

“I saw the girl walking onto the street and the (van) had turned north from King to Margaret and hit her head on,” Bateman said. “She did a flip in the air and landed halfway on the road and the curb.”

Bateman said the woman continued driving a short distance and then stopped.

Numerous people, including Bateman, ran to the scene to render assistance to the woman.

The woman was “blindsided” when she was struck approximately four feet from the west curb throwing her about eight feet into the air.

When bystanders arrived, Bateman said the woman was screaming in pain from the collision.

“The lady obviously cut the corner to sharp and didn’t even notice the girl walking,” he said.

Margaret Street was closed for a short time.

No charges have been announced.

