Two grants will assist the ongoing growth of the Cobourg Seniors’ Activity Centre, which Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi announced at a media conference on Thursday.

About $13,000 is for maintenance and operations, and the balance of the $56,350 is to provide staffing, he said.

This area has one of the highest number of seniors and the number of seniors who are members of the local seniors’ centre at the Cobourg Community Centre has grown to over 1,000 from 350 in 2011, according to figures provided by Cobourg councillor Brian Darling. He said he spent three days at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference to find out about other programs to increase future funding.

In addition to the maintenance and operations grant, the balance of this year’s total seniors’ grant is to be used to add staff for fitness programs, senior program co-ordinator Krista Williams also said during the event at the CCC.

Port Hope’s Ruth Clarke Activity Centre for Seniors recently received $57,700 in provincial grants.

“Helping seniors stay active and engaged in their communities is part of the government’s plan to invest in people and create greater opportunity for Ontarians around the province,” stated a media release from Rinaldi’s office.

Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier was not at the event but was quoted in the same release stating “we are so pleased to be receiving this very important funding for our Seniors’ Activity Centre. Our centre serves as a vital community hub that provides a variety of health, social and recreational programs.

“Not only will this funding allow existing programs to continue, it will enhance our operational efficiency and allow us to promote even more effectively wellness in a wide range of activities and in multiple settings.”

