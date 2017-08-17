Backpacks get packed for Northumberland students

With the start of another school year not far away, volunteers spent time Thursday morning packing backpacks for students in kindergarten through grade 12 at the Cobourg Lions Community Centre. Each year, Northumberland United Way kickstarts the school year by providing a backpack full of school supplies to local students in need. The Back Pack for Kids program aims to provide all students in Northumberland County with equal opportunities for learning success. United Way staff, sponsors, and volunteers gather to sort and stuff these backpacks which will distributed to more than 30 local organizations and schools. Last year, 1,400 students across Northumberland County were supplied with backpacks through United Wayís Back Pack for Kids program. The Back Packs for Kids program that has provided more than 15,000 back packs to students in need since the program began in 2005.