Tourism remains strong in Port Hope

Different areas are experiencing differing impacts during this tourism season due to heavy rain and high water levels. In this series, we look at the impact on the lakefront municipalities of Cobourg and Port Hope on Lake Ontario, and those along Rice Lake, starting with Port Hope.

PORT HOPE — While high Lake Ontario levels and heavy rainfall this summer has impacted Port Hope’s marina and waterfront area trails due to flooding and erosion, downtown pedestrian traffic is up about 10% from last year and special tourism events and locations are reporting visits are up too, says Port Hope’s tourism manager Kevin Narraway.

This is not just according to observations, but according to an infrared counter box located on the north side of Walton Street, Narraway explained about the downtown traffic increase during an interview this week.

As it relates to Capitol Theatre goers, last year was up 45% over the previous year and this year is “trending ahead of last year’s,” he said.

Restaurants like The Social on Ontario Street in Port Hope are “ahead of last year’s” business levels and Laveanne Lavender Farms is “bonkers this years” with people travelling to the Gilmour Road, Campbellcroft area farm location, Narraway continued.

The same thing is being reported from Primitive Designs located on County Road 28, he added.

Even with the frequent “bad weather” the area has been experiencing, visitor traffic to the municipality is up “10 to 15%” reflecting a similar website traffic increase since its update.

Last year a count on the north side of Walton Street showed about a quarter of a million people came to Port Hope.

The new website is getting 12,000 to 15,000 hits monthly, he said.

Narraway talked in detail about the strategy to attract Mandarin-speaking tourists and advertisements in that language are being used to promote the salmon migration that takes place starting later this month and continuing to about Thanksgiving.

A special Port Hope app has also been created in Mandarin that translates information on the website. In addition, there are beacons located on hydro poles that provide information to the phone app when people come near it. The program is designed to lure people from the fish ladder north of the downtown into the downtown, and vice versa.

“We want to drive traffic both ways,” Narraway said.

The messages will suggest that people who are using the Mandarin language app might like to check out a nearby picnic or shopping area, for example.

Another feature (once it is fully launched) will be to provide a live feed of fish going through the fish ladder. The camera feed is from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The fish ladder (located in the Port Hope Conservation Area on McKibbon Street near Highway 401 and west of County Road 28) has up to 3,000 visitors on weekends, Narraway said. That’s a significant number of people who might be interested in Port Hope’s other amenities, he noted.

The bugs still need to be worked out of the new app and there will be an official launch when that takes place.

Businesses could buy into the app for an affordable cost, and put messages on different beacons to draw Mandarin-speaking tourists to their locations, Narraway added. The Capitol Theatre could even put a 30-second trailer of a production on the app this way.

“It won’t be expensive to anyone (to participate),” he stressed.

As to the high Lake Ontario water level which has adversely impacted the use of walking trails and boat traffic, Narraway is very positive about the number of people expected to participate in the annual salmon migration, which usually starts about the end of August.

“It is the biggest tourist attraction...and brings a lot of people here,” he said.

Narraway sees the challenge in translating those visits into “money being spent here.”

