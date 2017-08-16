This cake recipe is just peachy

As I mentioned last week, I have lots of peaches on my two trees, so, I am a little peach crazy right now.

I will be selling peaches from my trees this week. All natural—no sprays.

This recipe is quick and easy. If you are using a large peach, you may need to quarter them. Halves work well for early Niagara and Camborne peaches. I did not add any rum to the recipe, but you can or serve with rum infused whipped cream.

I have provided a basic cake recipe but you can use a cake nix as well.

PEACH UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

Yield: 8 x 8 pan

Ingredients

1/4 Cup Butter

1/2 Cup Brown sugar packed

1/4 Tsp. Ground nutmeg

6 Peaches (depending on size) peeled, pitted and cut in half

Cake batter

1/2 Cup Butter

1/2 Cup Sugar

1 Fresh egg

1 1/4 Cup Flour (all-purpose)

2 Tsp. Baking powder

1/2 Tsp Salt

1/2 Cup Milk

Method

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

2. Melt 1/4 cup butter in an 8-inch square pan. Sprinkle with brown sugar and nutmeg. Arrange peach halves, cut side down, in pan.

3. In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg. Stir together flour, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Spread batter over peaches.

4. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned on top, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove cake from oven, and let stand in pan for 5 minutes; invert onto serving platter.

