The best laid plans

Summer is a time of packing up the trailer, loading up the canoe, and making our way to a Provincial Park for another family camping trip.

This is a time of year we all look forward to with great anticipation. Of course, as we sit around the table in the days leading up to such trips we once again tell the same stories as past years… I am sure that we are not alone in this pastime!

One of the stories shared around the dinner table the other night was of a time when Carolyn and I trekked the Highland Backpacking Trail that circumnavigates Provoking Lake in western Algonquin Park. This was pre-little ones and back when we had a little more energy. Anyway, the tale goes something like this: As we were preparing to turn in for the night we made sure to douse the fire, stow any loose gear, and hang the food bag the appropriate distance from our tent and at the minimum height off the ground so that we would avoid any unwanted bear visits.

We awoke the next morning and I set out to prepare breakfast. Making my way to the food bag I found it just where I had left it… perfect. Or so I thought. At first glance all seemed in order but as I pulled out the giant zip-lock bag that held, what was supposed to be, close to two pounds of trail-mix, all I could see was about a half cup of raisins. Upon investigation I discovered a tiny little hole in the corner of the zip-lock; a hole that matched up neatly to an equally tiny hole in the top of the bag itself.

It appeared as though a squirrel or chipmunk perhaps, had made his way along the limb of the tree to the rope that was holding the bag, and then proceeded down the rope and through the bag. While I lay secure in my tent with the knowledge of my well-planned food storage situation, an unforeseen adversary was having a field day.

As we again laughed about this trail-mix bandit a thought came to mind. This humorous story echoes a more important lesson, one that can be found in Matthew 6.19-21. In the NIV it reads, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

We can become so caught up in the plans we have, the “stuff” we accumulate in life, the “treasures” which occupy our every waking moment that we lose sight of what is actually important and meaningful in life. We work so hard in the physical realm of life that all too often we leave our spiritual selves open to decay and rust. May your “treasure” be always where it should.

Remember that half cup of left-overs the trail-mix bandit was too good for? When Carolyn came out of the tent she found me sitting on a log, tending a morning fire eating a handful of Sultana raisins... and they were delicious!

Captain Michael Simpson, The Salvation Army Cobourg Community Church