Something special happens when you look at portraits painted long ago. Who were these people? What were their lives like?

In the current exhibit at the Northumberland Art Gallery, there is a room full of just portraits. All were donated and are in the permanent collection.

Some are very old, others are quite recent. Some are of distinguished Canadians, others are of just plain folk. All speak to me in different ways, as they might to you too when you go to see them.

I appreciate the formal large portrait of Sarah Chatterton Drumble from Bath, who lived between 1834 and 1921. She was painted by Isabel G. Le Voutille and it is what you might expect from a large oil painting of that time.

What also appealed to me was one by Lillian Freiman, who was born in Guelph, studied in Montreal, lived in Paris and Brittany, and eventually moved to New York in 1939. She has two paintings in the National Gallery. She died in 1986 at the age of 82.

I liked the spare lines of her painting and also the J.W.G. Macdonald oil painting called Seated Woman. Macdonald taught many Canadian students in Vancouver, Calgary, OCA and Banff. He was a believer in learning the very strict mathematical and design elements of art for the first two years at least. MacDonald believed, “the student must then move on to expand his inner self and his personality.”

A student who is having just that opportunity this summer is Madeline Klintworth. An English honours major at UBC, Madeline is from the Cobourg area and feels very fortunate to have been hired for four months this summer to assist with the press releases, communications and, “whatever’s needed to help run the Gallery.”

She has enjoyed working with the artists and volunteers ,and engaging with the community.

Madeline was thrilled to be able to see into the vault of the permanent collection, and even share her opinion with Shelagh Stewart, the volunteer curator and former Ryerson professor who curated the recent show. Madeline’s been so inspired by the hard work of everyone involved in getting a show together that she’s now thinking of a career with museums or galleries.

As part of the portraits showing, there’s been a Sketch-a-Selfie table with a mirror and pencil crayons inviting visitors to try their own hand at a self-portrait. States Madeline, “I’ve enjoyed watching the children and their parents sketch pictures of themselves, but it’s been even more amazing to watch some of the macho dudes come in and draw too.”

Everyone’s having a great time with this exhibit. You don’t need to know a lot in order to appreciate these portraits or to have fun trying to do your own.

The exhibit ends on September 3, so hop the elevator at Victoria Hall and press 3 for Gallery — open Wednesday to Sunday.

