This Sunday, Aug. 20, your own hometown roller derby team, the Ganaraska Gravediggers, are partnering with the Northumberland Humane Society for a day of loveable pets and roller derby action.

It’s the team’s first adopt-a-thon and fundraiser, with the Gravediggers in two back-to-back bouts that include taking on the Durham DRRD’y Farmers at the Bewdley arena.

Cortnee “Crawnie Carnage” Rawn said the Ganaraska team is grateful to the people at the Bewdley arena for allowing the Humane Society to set up an adopt-a-thon. They will bring in a number of animals who want a real home of their own, so you may just make a new friend for life.

Tickets are $10 at the door (free to kids aged 12 and under), and all proceeds from ticket sales go to the Humane Society.

Fans are also invited to bring along donations of various goods that are on the Humane Society’s wish list for the collection they’re taking up. These items fall under three general categories:

• Pet food — canned or grain-free dry food for adult dogs and cats or for kittens.

• Office supplies — printer paper, pens, staples, Sharpie markers or stamps.

• Cleaning and general supplies — paper towels, toilet paper, facial tissue, extra-strong 42x48 garbage bags, dish soap, hand soap, liquid laundry detergent, bleach, vinegar, towels, blankets and wash cloths.

Now in their fifth season, this will be their second tournament of this year, Amy “Bossy Boots” Linton said. They have previously done a similar fundraiser for Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre (complete with collecting wish-list items).

“Now we are hoping to do the same for these guys,” Linton added.

“We are trying to collect items from businesses too, because we are going to have a raffle as another way to raise funds.”

Rawn and Linton were joined by teammates Cherie “Pistol Whipped” Little and Miranda “Guma Vila” Lukaniuk last week in a visit to the shelter to discuss details and meet some of the animals who will be up for adoption, including peppy eight-year-old shih tsu mix Murphy (whom general manager Kate Lennan took outside for the roller girls to play with).

Doors will open at the Bewdley arena at 1 p.m. Aug.20, and the first whistle is at 2 p.m.

A number of local vendors will be on-site with lots of goodies, and Rawn reminds everyone that there is no ATM on-site (so bring cash).

