My next car is a robot

While driving a rental car (alone) early one morning, I reached up and adjusted the rear-view mirror. I was stunned to hear a voice say, “Can I help you?”

My immediate reaction was, “God, is that you?”

“No, sir, you just pressed the On-Star button. Is there something I can do for you?”

I replied, peeling myself off of the ceiling, “Sorry, I didn’t see the button.”

The vapour I was talking to said it understood and then signed off.

The idea of a car loaded with ultra-diagnostics capability, coupled with GPS technology, is mind-boggling enough for me, but now I reading more and more about vehicles that do not need a driver. The thing can drive you from here to Tijuana. What is that, the i-car?

So, how far are we from Kitt in Knight Rider? ( I am dating myself.) Apparently not far.

Since I keep my cars until they have rusted away to bare frames on wheels, I don’t plan on a new one for some time. So, I figure by then that my next vehicle is a robot-car.

Think of all of the possibilities once we no longer have to pay attention to the road:

- Your seat will be made to recline and retract into an actual bed for long trips. The car will gently play your favourite wake-up music when you arrive at your destination; or in the case of a computer malfunction, you wake up in a condemned section of the Bronx or at the bottom of Lake Superior.

- There will no longer be age limits to drivers because they are now just passengers. In fact, no more driving permits required, no more driving tests to fail multiple times.

- Cars will be actual travelling companions, customized to the buyers’ chat preferences. For example, sports cars will talk to you about the latest sports news, BMWs will talk stocks and SUVs will remind you 10 minutes after every fill-up that they are again running low on gas.

- You can text message or talk to a friend on an intercom or watch satellite TV during those long drives. Or you can make better use of your time by screaming at passing cars, clawing at your closed and locked windows and holding up a sign that says, Help! I am being kidnapped by a rogue auto.

And finally:

- Since cars will automatically do the speed limit and follow all road rules, police cruisers will be unmanned. The only time a robo-car will be pulled over is for a routine license check. The conversation between vehicles might go something like this:

Police car: “Who does this vehicle belong to?’

Your car: “The sleeper in the back seat.”

Police car: “My data base indicates that he is wanted by Interpol.”

(This is actually untrue, but the police car is suffering from a system virus.)

Your car: “Well it’s a good thing that you pulled us over. I will knock him out with gas and you can take him to the station.”

Police car: “Thank you. Only one problem.”

Your car: “What’s that?”

Police car: “I don’t have any hands.”

(Oh well, there are always a few bugs to work out.)