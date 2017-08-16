Meals On Wheels volunteers needed

Getting nutritious hot meals to those who otherwise would have difficulty shopping and cooking for themselves is important work — for which Community Care Northumberland says volunteer drivers are needed.

Community Care provides the service in six Northumberland communities, and reports the need for drivers is particularly acute in the Cobourg, Brighton and Cramahe areas.

“The Meals On Wheels program provides hot and frozen meals prepared by local providers for seniors or adults with disabilities who are not able to cook for themselves. This service also has a short term options for those who are recovering from a short term illness, or injury,” the press release said.

But the value is more than nutritional, regional community-relations co-ordinator Alicia Vandine added. There is a warm, supportive feeling that arrives with each hot meal.

“Our clients often express how grateful they are to open their doors to see our Meals On Wheels drivers,” Vandine said.

The hot meals are delivered to clients over the noon hour a few days a week, with the exact schedule depending on the different communities. They also deliver frozen meals occasionally.

Community Care sets out the delivery routes, and drivers can choose the route most convenient for them, as well as how often they would like to volunteer.

For more information about becoming a driver, contact the Community Care office in your community:

• Campbellford – 705-653-1411

• Brighton – 613-475-4190

• Cobourg – 905-372-7356

• Colborne – 905-355-2989

• Hastings – 705-696-3891

• Warkworth – 705-875-7654

Or you can learn more about this program by visiting www.commcare.ca/mow.html.